Indian actress Priyanka Chopra has gained attention for her movie roles and high-profile marriage to Nick Jonas, a member of the Jonas Brothers band. The Baywatch star enjoys sharing moments from her and Nick's wonderful life. She also enjoys some alone time when she's out in the sun in bikinis and swimsuits. 

In a recent Instagram post, Priyanka treated her fans to some candid and steamy photographs of herself. Nick joined his wife's over 78 million Instagram followers to gush over her and left her a sweet comment.

'Instagram Vs. Reality'

Priyanka Chopra in low cut dress
Shutterstock | 564025

In the photos, which Priyanka captioned, "Instagram vs reality 😆," she posed inside a pool, showing off her toned thighs and gorgeous legs.

Priyanka wore a yellow patterned bikini and looked relaxed as she posed. She accessorized her look with dark shades and gold hoop earrings and looked all shades gorgeous. 

In the first photo, she pushed her face backward and looked toward the sky, while the second snapshot showed her laughing heartily. The beautiful actress credited Cavanaugh James for the photograph. 

Keep scrolling for more photos.

Nick Goes 'Damn'

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra at an event
Shutterstock | 242987224

Nick commented on his wife's pictures by writing, "Damn," followed by a fire emoji. His comment stood out among over 5,000 others from Priyanka's numerous fans. It was lovely to see Nick gushing over his beautiful heartthrob. 

Other fans also reacted to her photo. "Reality is faaaaaaaaarrrrrrr better than Instagram," one fan raved.

"Loving the reality," commented another fan. 

A Fun Mom

New mommy Priyanka Chopra is turning out to be a joyful mom, as she has been lighting up Instagram with lovely photographs while spending time at her Los Angeles home.

The photographs also revealed that the actress is a true water lover who would always find time for additional bikini shots.

In a previous Instagram post, Priyanka was seen in a black bikini having fun in the water. As she loved her pool time, the new mum shared multiple videos of herself singing along to 90s songs such as "Dil Hai Ke Maanta Nahi," "Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein," "Neele Neele Ambar," and others.

Nick And Priyanka Are Enjoying Parenthood

In January, Nick and Priyanka became parents through surrogacy and named their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The lovebirds released a joint statement announcing the new addition to their family. The sweet couple is enjoying spending time with their daughter, who spent over 100 days in NICU before going home.

From the look of things, Priyanka seems to be squeezing in some alone time in between her parenting duties, and her fans are loving it. There is no doubt that the actress will yet release more bikini photos.

