MLB News: Boston Red Sox Might Be Too Far Behind Already

It's questionable when looking at the roster why this Boston Red Sox team is struggling. A team that offers Trevor Story, Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts, JD Martinez, and some guys on the mound who can get the job done, it truly doesn't make sense why the Red Sox are currently one of the worst teams in all of baseball.

Boston just has nights where they can't seem to get the job done on one side of the field. They will have nights where their offense is clicking on all cylinders, but then they give up too many runs. On the flip side of that, they have nights where their pitching does the job, but their offense fails to score any runs. This was evident in their last game against the Cincinnati Reds, where they lost to arguably the worst team that baseball has ever seen, 2-1.