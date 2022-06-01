MMA News: Conor McGregor Says He Wants To Make A Return To Boxing Eventually

McGregor had some promising words for people who want to see him back in the boxing ring again in the near future.

“Boxing is my first love in combat sports. I had such a great time the last time I was out there,”

“Obviously, my return will be in the octagon for UFC – that story is far from over, in fact, it’s just being written, it is just the beginning.

“But, boxing, for sure I will grace the squared circle again in the future.”

These words are powerful from McGregor, considering he's one of the best MMA fighters of all time and he's admitting that his first love is boxing. This could be an indication that he's going to return soon, but it might not be likely due to an injury.