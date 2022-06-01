'Selling Sunset' Star Chrishell Stause And Non-Binary Partner G Flip Visit Australia

According to a report from PEOPLE magazine on May 31, Selling Sunset cast member Chrishell Stause traveled with G Flip to Australia last month. And, while there, she shared plenty of photos and videos with her fans and followers on Instagram.

However, when it comes to her online audience, and those who prefer to keep up with Stause, her former husband, Justin Hartley, of This is Us fame, is allegedly unconcerned.

Hartley is "happy to have moved on and put that chapter of his life behind him," an insider told Entertainment Tonight.