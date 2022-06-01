As Chrishell Stause continues to flaunt her new romance with non-binary musician G Flip on social media, a source claims the Selling Sunset cast member's former spouse, Justin Hartley, couldn't be less concerned with what she's doing in her life.
'Selling Sunset' Star Chrishell Stause And Non-Binary Partner G Flip Visit Australia
Chrishell Stause Chronicled Her And G Flip's Vacation On Social Media
According to a report from PEOPLE magazine on May 31, Selling Sunset cast member Chrishell Stause traveled with G Flip to Australia last month. And, while there, she shared plenty of photos and videos with her fans and followers on Instagram.
However, when it comes to her online audience, and those who prefer to keep up with Stause, her former husband, Justin Hartley, of This is Us fame, is allegedly unconcerned.
Hartley is "happy to have moved on and put that chapter of his life behind him," an insider told Entertainment Tonight.
Justin Hartley Is Trying Not To Pay Attention To The Life Of His 'Selling Sunset' Ex
"He tries not to pay attention to what Chrishell says or does that involves him or anything else. He is happy to have moved on and put that chapter of his life behind him," the source continued.
Instead, he's focused, and "more in love than ever" with his third wife Sofia Pernas.
"Justin and Sofia are more in love than ever. She is a huge supporter of his and is always cheering him on. They're pretty inseparable and just really have an amazing relationship," the source shared.
Chrishell Stause Confirmed Her Relationship With G Flip At The 'Selling Sunset' Reunion
While speaking of her love life following a split from Jason Oppenheim at the Selling Sunset reunion, Stause went public with G Flip.
"I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They're non-binary, so they go by they/them," she said at the time, via PEOPLE. "And they are an extremely talented musician."
G Flip Met 'Selling Sunset' Star Chrishell Stause At A Halloween Party In 2012
While making an appearance on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast last month, G Flip opened up about the start of her relationship with Stause.
"We met last year at Halloween. We were both with our ex-partners then ... And then, we obviously separated from our partners, and we just started talking and stuff," she revealed. "We just found a lot of similarities, even though people would think we are from like different corners of the world. We find ourselves so similar sometimes."