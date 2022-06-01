No stranger to wearing sexy clothes that show off her body, Bebe Rexha is an inspiration to millions of girls worldwide that look up to her because of her strong belief in herself, fierce work ethic, and her penchant for girl power posts.
Bebe Rexha In Bikini Gets Cheeky
Bebe Feels Right At Home In Sexy Two-Piece Swimsuit
On her Instagram account, where she has more than 10.7 million followers, Bebe likes to ham it up during her personal time and also show her fans what life is like on the road. All work and no play makes for a bad life in her opinion, so fans can often see the 32-year-old’s latest posts where she is having the time of her life!
In one recent post, Bebe gets cheeky in a barely-there two-piece black swimsuit that shows off her voluptuous body. Seated poolside on a beach towel and wearing a black bucket hat, Bebe poses sideways to the camera and is clearly having a grand time in the great outdoors!
Bebe Is A Brooklyn Baby!
Born and raised in Brooklyn, New York City, Bebe is an Albanian-American multi-hyphenate artistic threat that has come into her own in the last few years. As a musician, singer-songwriter, record producer, and composer, she has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry already, including Pitbull, Tinashe, Selena Gomez, and Nick Jonas, just to name a few. One of her biggest songs that she co-wrote with Eminem and Rihanna was The Monster. She also teamed up with rap princess Nicki Minaj on the hit single No Broken Hearts. With superstar collaborations like these, Bebe is definitely working with the top-tier talent in the music industry, and word on the streets is that she is just getting started!
Bebe Began Writing As A Teen
Now, she is noted for her songwriting, but Bebe has always been a songwriter and a lover of pop culture. Since her teens, Rexha wrote nearly every day, and all of the hard work eventually paid off. While still in high school, she won the Best Teen Songwriter for a song she wrote and was able to perform it at the National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences for a Grammy event. Of a field of 700 contestants, Rexha prevailed and through this award, she was able to meet Samantha Cox, the woman who guided her towards songwriting classes in New York.
Bebe Got Lots Of Support From Her Parents
As the daughter of two first-generation Americans, Bebe received lots of love and support from her family, and her parents are still today among her biggest fans. She established herself initially as a songwriter and through this talent, she has been able to work with big celebrities in the game, with collaborations with The Chainsmokers and Lil’ Wayne, as well as her own singles, albums, and EPs. Bebe lives a very blessed life and her fans mean the world to her!