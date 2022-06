Bakhtiari missed every game a season ago, besides one due to a torn ACL that he sustained in December of 2020. Now with him missing OTAs, people are starting to get worried that this injury is continuing to be much worse than the Packers organization and head coach Matt LaFleur are saying it is.

What's even more concerning is what Matt LaFleur has said about David Bakhtiari.

Matt LaFleur says the plan all along has been to sit David Bakhtiari (knee) during OTAs to make sure he's physically ready for training camp.