MLB Rumors: Cubs Trade Targets For The Mets

According to ESPN's Buster Olney, the Mets could look to absorb a bad contract if that lands them another star in return. Needless to say, the Chicago Cubs are a prime candidate for an operation of that sort, as they continue to slide in the standings but have some intriguing pieces to trade:
“It’s pretty evident that the Mets’ owner is on a mission to win a World Series and will do whatever it takes to win a championship," Olney reported. "The Mets could swap for a coveted Reds asset and agree to absorb some of the $50 million owed to Mike Moustakas. Or maybe they take on some of the money left on Jason Heyward’s deal to land a player in a Cubs deal … Whatever. The Mets are going to do something.”
With that in mind, let's take a look at three potential trade targets for the Mets: