MLB Rumors: Cubs Trade Targets For The Mets

The New York Mets were aggressive in the offseason and didn't hesitate to spend big bucks to become a legit World Series contender.

And even though that strategy has paid off thus far, it doesn't mean Steve Cohen isn't ready to break the bank again and continue reinforcing his squad.

Mets Could Absorb A Bad Contract

Mr. Met
Giphy |

According to ESPN's Buster Olney, the Mets could look to absorb a bad contract if that lands them another star in return. Needless to say, the Chicago Cubs are a prime candidate for an operation of that sort, as they continue to slide in the standings but have some intriguing pieces to trade:

“It’s pretty evident that the Mets’ owner is on a mission to win a World Series and will do whatever it takes to win a championship," Olney reported. "The Mets could swap for a coveted Reds asset and agree to absorb some of the $50 million owed to Mike Moustakas. Or maybe they take on some of the money left on Jason Heyward’s deal to land a player in a Cubs deal … Whatever. The Mets are going to do something.”

With that in mind, let's take a look at three potential trade targets for the Mets:

Ian Happ

Ian Happ
Shutterstock | 840655

Ian Happ isn't a dominant slugger by any means but he's vastly improved in terms of contact and production. He's an efficient hitter and a much-improved defender that could lowkey be a nice addition.

Of course, he may not be a need for the Mets as it stands right now. But he's on a team-friendly deal and will be under club control for a couple of years. The Mets have struggled with health so they could use some more depth.

David Robertson

David Robertson
Wikimedia | UCinternational

The Mets' bullpen has been nothing short of atrocious. Their rotation has been lights out and their offense continues to click, yet they can't trust their pitchers later in the game.

David Robertson comes with plenty of mileage under his arm but he's also got the experience they need. He can work as set-up or even as a closer, as he's having a big bounce-back year for the struggling Cubs.

Willson Contreras

Willson Contreras
Wikimedia | Beisbol

Well, Willson Contreras has been linked to nearly every single team in the Majors this season. However, few need him like the New York Mets.

The Mets signed James McCann to a contract extension but his offensive production has left a lot to be desired thus far. That can't be said of Contreras, one of the best offensive catchers in the game.

