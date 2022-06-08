Get To Know Selena Gomez’s Adorable Dogs

We all know that the past couple of years have been tough for the whole world following the Covid outbreak and the people we lost due to it.
These years have also been hard for Selena who has been honest about her struggle with health problems relating to her lupus and also her struggle with mental health.
The decision that helped Selena was to take some time for herself going through such an experience is not easy but having Winnie and Daisy by her side has helped her tremendously.
She shared how this experience affected her during an interview with Vogue where she said “I know there are thousands of people, men and women, who have felt this feeling, and it’s extremely real, and on top of the social media and everything, it doesn’t matter if you’re in my position or if you’re in someone’s because you’re always going to somehow find this negative space. It’s just that’s what—that’s why I have to be careful, and I just have to take steps back and just focus on what I’m doing and no one else.”
So remember Selena’s advice and 'take steps back and just focus on what you’re doing.’
It would also help if you have cute pets by your side like Selena has Winnie and Daisy by her side!