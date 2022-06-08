Get To Know Selena Gomez’s Adorable Dogs

Selena Gomez close up
Shutterstock | 564025

Entertainment
Salma Ahmed

Let's face it, no one can go in public and say that they don't like Selena Gomez. That's not something to be proud of because she is Selena Gomez.

Gomez has become popular because of her time with Disney and the fact that till now she is still famous tells you a lot about her talent.

Not only she is talented but she is also kind and that's not something we can ignore!

Again, if she loves dogs then we love her more, and lucky for us, Gomez actually does love dogs!

We are going to share with you everything you need to know about Selena Gomez’s adorable dogs.

Selena And Winnie

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber
Shutterstock | 1092671

Selena Gomez’s first dog is called Winnie. She makes sure to share cute selfies with Winnie on her Instagram and sometimes she shares videos on her TikTok account. Now you have a reason, a cute one, to follow Selena on her social media accounts to get the chance to see her interact with her cute dogs!

One of the reasons why many people love adopting dogs, and animals, is the support they receive and how their animals help them through difficult times. The white-fur dog managed to give Selena that support during her breakup with Justin Bieber.

Selena And Daisy

Selena Gomez smiling
Shutterstock | 2131613

We just want to say that we love Selena’s choice of dog names. If she launches a website where she picks dogs' names for their owners, we will be the first to try it!

In 2020, Selena took it to her Instagram account to introduce her newly adopted dog, Daisy who has caramel fur.

If you are worried about Daisy and Winnie getting along together, you don't have to because Selena made sure to let us know on her Instagram account that the two dogs’ meeting was smooth and that “Winnie and Daisy are getting along very well.”

Introducing Daisy

Selena Gomez at the Grammays
Shutterstock | 2914948

Along with mentioning how we'll Winnie and Daisy are getting along, the singer shared the inspiration behind her adopting a new dog on Instagram Live.

Selena, back then in 2020, said “I know a few friends who are fostering right now just to give animals a safe place. But I couldn’t help it. I have to keep her. Right?”

She also shared a cute glimpse of the relationship between Daisy and Winnie saying “Winnie is like big brother mode for sure.”

We love to see this!

Winnie And Daisy Helped With Selena’s Mental Health

Selena Gomez at a movie premiere
Shutterstock | 842245

We all know that the past couple of years have been tough for the whole world following the Covid outbreak and the people we lost due to it.

These years have also been hard for Selena who has been honest about her struggle with health problems relating to her lupus and also her struggle with mental health.

The decision that helped Selena was to take some time for herself going through such an experience is not easy but having Winnie and Daisy by her side has helped her tremendously.

She shared how this experience affected her during an interview with Vogue where she said “I know there are thousands of people, men and women, who have felt this feeling, and it’s extremely real, and on top of the social media and everything, it doesn’t matter if you’re in my position or if you’re in someone’s because you’re always going to somehow find this negative space. It’s just that’s what—that’s why I have to be careful, and I just have to take steps back and just focus on what I’m doing and no one else.”

So remember Selena’s advice and 'take steps back and just focus on what you’re doing.’

It would also help if you have cute pets by your side like Selena has Winnie and Daisy by her side!

