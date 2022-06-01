Kaia Gerber Stuns In Daring Latex Dress

Everyone knows about her famous parent lineage by now as the daughter of supermodel mom Cindy Crawford and model father turned business mogul Rande Gerber, but Kaia is looking to make a name for herself in her own right, and she is quickly doing exactly that! Now with a few seasons of runway work under her belt, Kaia can list a who’s who of labels that she has worked with already, including Karl Lagerfeld, Moschino, Fendi, Max Mara, Versace, and more. But just like her mother before her, Kaia has gotten the acting bug and has already been in a few productions. Her fans know where to find her stints as an actress!