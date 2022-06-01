In addition to re-sharing Kirschenheiter's message, Britt offered the Real Housewives of Orange County cast member a comment on her original post.

"I do LOVE them as my own," Britt stated. "Three added blessings to my families lives AND shout out to US for co-parenting like champs."

She then told Kirschenheiter that her own children "love and adore" her, as well as her boyfriend, Travis Mullen, who has three kids of his own.

After seeing the love and respect between the two women, a number of Kirschenheiter's fans and followers weighed in in the comments section of her post, with one person saying, "I love this so much and I don't even have kids!"

Another person said, "You’re an absolute gorgeous woman… You ended up getting mad at his best good for you! This is a power couple now."