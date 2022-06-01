Gina Kirschenheiter and ex-husband Matt Kirschenheiter endured a messy divorce years ago. But now, after moving on from their marriage and finding love with new partners, they appear to be in a great place. In fact, their co-parenting efforts seem to be more than friendly.
'Bonus Mom': 'RHOC' Star Gina Kirschenheiter Applauds Ex-Husband's Girlfriend
Gina Kirschenheiter Shared A Photo With Matt Kirschenheiter's Girlfriend Britt On Instagram
Over the weekend on her Instagram page, Gina Kirschenheiter shared a selfie of her and Britt, Matt Kirschenheiter's longtime girlfriend. And, in the caption of her post, the Real Housewives of Orange County cast member applauded Britt as her three children's "bonus mom."
"Shout out to this bonus mom! We are happy to have [you] in our lives 'Birdy!'" Kirschenheiter wrote. "Thank you for writing hearts on their snack bags, making 'THE BEST' bow tie pasta, making them belly laugh and loving on them as if they were yours."
Gina Kirschenheiter Appreciates The Love Britt Gives To Her Children
Continuing on in her caption, Kirschenheiter shared hashtags for "bonus mom" and "co-parenting" before encouraging her fans and followers to "love the people that love your children."
After her post was made, Britt re-shared Kirschenheiter's photo and message on her page, along with a statement of her own, which read, "A beautiful repost because we got this co-parenting thing down [and] it deserves to be celebrated!"
Gina Kirschenheiter's Instagram Followers Loved To See The Cordial Encounter
In addition to re-sharing Kirschenheiter's message, Britt offered the Real Housewives of Orange County cast member a comment on her original post.
"I do LOVE them as my own," Britt stated. "Three added blessings to my families lives AND shout out to US for co-parenting like champs."
She then told Kirschenheiter that her own children "love and adore" her, as well as her boyfriend, Travis Mullen, who has three kids of his own.
After seeing the love and respect between the two women, a number of Kirschenheiter's fans and followers weighed in in the comments section of her post, with one person saying, "I love this so much and I don't even have kids!"
Another person said, "You’re an absolute gorgeous woman… You ended up getting mad at his best good for you! This is a power couple now."
Gina Kirschenheiter And Matt Are Co-Parenting Really Well
While appearing on Watch What Happens Live in February, Kirschenheiter dished on her friendly relationship with Matt and Britt, both of whom were seen on the latest season of RHOC.
“We co-parent really well. We live down the block from each other. We’re at the sports fields all weekend and it continues to be totally normal. He lives with his girlfriend and she’s great… so it’s very good. I have a relationship with his girlfriend and we’re great,” she revealed.