Model Katherine Webb-McCarron showed off her impressive physique in a cutout Tom Ford dress when playing dress-up at home. She decided to glam up for the 'Gram in a rare Instagram share and chose Fashion Week to do so.

Despite being a model and married to NFL player A.J. McCarron, the 33-year-old maintains a low profile. With 278,000 Instagram followers and less than 1,000 posts, she shares restricted content with them.