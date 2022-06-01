Since her absence from Live!, fans of Kelly Ripa have been asking one question, "Where is Kelly?" Well, the tv host answered their questions with new pictures of herself and her family for all 3.2 million of them. She shared via a now-expired story that she's in Hollywood, L.A., away from her New York home for a photoshoot with Generation Gap.

It's a game show produced by Kimmelot, MGM Television, and Milojo. Amidst the new production, Ripa made time for her family as she attended the Gaynor Gala with her husband, Mark Consuelos, and son Joaquin.