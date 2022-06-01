Alexandra Daddario Stuns In Off-The-Shoulder Dress

Alexandra Daddario rocks loose waves and rosy lipstick in red-carpet close-up.
Alexandra Lozovschi

Whether she's working on her tan or snapping selfies for her 22.5 million Instagram followers, Alexandra Daddario is always looking flawless. The White Lotus and Baywatch star recently posted a photo in a red princess-style dress that racked up over 693,000 likes on the social media platform, along with tons of gushing compliments from her fans. Showing skin in an off-the-shoulder number, the 36-year-old showed off her OOTD complete with pink heels that she held up in her hand, leading several of her admirers to confess their "crush."

Scroll to see the pic!

Off-The-Shoulder

Alexandra Daddario in off-the-shoulder silver sequin dress with a black lace trim.
It's easy to see why anyone could fall for the brunette beauty. Daddario looked ravishing in the fiery-red dress -- a cinched-waist design with long fitted sleeves that highlighted her slender figure. A dainty floral print gave a bohemian air to the outfit, while a scalloped trim on the top drew even more attention to her chiseled shoulders and porcelain-like skin.

The actress didn't appear to be wearing any makeup in the picture and displayed a fresh-faced look with messy hair adding to her sultry vibe.

Keep going for the photo!

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

Red Is Her Color

Alexandra Daddario smiles big in low-cut red dress with a chic bun and sparkling earrings.
Snapped in profile, Daddario showcased her slender waist while standing in an archway. Backed by a vintage-looking armoire closet, she held up a pair of glossy pink platforms with sky-high heels and was gazing down at her shoes.

This comes after the True Detective alum posed in front of a clothes rack while wearing a low-cut red polka-dot dress by Rue Stiic.

Her latest offering included two other photos -- one of a plate with two garden strawberries on it and a cute little note on the side, and another pic of a swine figurine, which she hilariously dubbed the "fashion pig" in her caption.

Check it out below!

Scroll For The 'Fashion Pig'

If you scroll through the embed above you'll see the moniker was spot-on; the "fashion pig" clearly lived up to its name and was clad in all-pink, rocking a sequin two-piece outfit along with booties, sunglasses, and a lei wreath.

Fans went crazy over the stylish figurine, shouting it out in the comments. Many Instagrammers also dished out praise for Daddario's sense of style, complimenting her "super gorgeous dress."

"I was watching one of your movies 🎬, then boom 💥 I saw your post on my notification bar 🔥," wrote one user, while another dubbed her a "lovely and gorgeous princess."

The New 'Percy Jackson' Buzz

Logan Lerman, Alexandra Daddario, and Brandon T. Jackson at the 'Percy Jackson' premiere.
While Daddario is keeping fans entertained with her exploits in Louisiana, where she's filming her upcoming supernatural show, Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, the actress has also been in the news recently for speaking out in favor of Leah Jeffries, who is replacing her in the new Disney+ Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

Having previously played Annabeth Chase in two Percy Jackson films -- The Lightning Thief (2010) and Sea of Monsters (2013), Daddario has recently thrown her support behind Jeffries after fans criticized the casting of a Black actress for the role, Deadline is reporting.

Speaking her mind over on Twitter, the San Andreas star wrote, "Leah Jeffries is going to be an incredible Annabeth!!!," and got retweeted over 17,200 times.

