Carrie Underwood's Go-To Exercises For Sculpted Legs

Closeup of Carrie Underwood wearing center-parted hairstyle
Shutterstock | 564025

Health & Lifestyle
Fatima Araos

When it comes to leg inspo, Carrie Underwood is the first person that comes to mind. While her strong vocals command the stage when she’s performing, those pins of hers definitely compete for attention, too!

Unsurprisingly, getting those powerful legs is not easy and takes a lot of commitment. The country superstar’s trainer, Eve Overland, told Shape, “Working out and staying healthy is just a way of life for Carrie. It is who she is, what she does.”

Scroll to read how Overland described her famous client’s exercise routine.

Daily Training Sessions

Carrie Underwood posing in a sparkling mini dress
Shutterstock | 564025

“Carrie understands that staying strong, mobile, and conditioned is so important in all aspects of her life, on and off the stage,” the celebrity trainer said. “Working out is self care and her me time.”

She revealed that she and Underwood try to have daily exercise sessions, even when the singer is touring. “Each workout incorporates both upper-body as well as lower-body exercises,” Overland said. “Most commonly, we will work with opposing muscle groups, so she gets a lot of frequency with lower-body exercises without overworking it on any given day.”

Underwood's Go-To Leg Exercises

As for the exact moves Underwood does to sculpt her legs, Overland said they include squats, lunges, and deadlifts.

“She likes to stick with the basics because they work,” she told E! News. “Not to mention, it's empowering, exciting and makes you feel like a total badass when you go up in weight and see strength gains with those major lifts. Lateral band walks—an exercise that helps shape the hips and glutes using a resistance band—using the leg press machine, hamstring curls and cable straight-leg kickbacks are a few more go-tos because of the great pump they give you.”

Upper-Body And Ab Exercises

Of course, Underwood doesn’t just focus on leg exercises. Her upper body and abs get a lot of TLC as well.

For the upper body, her go-to moves include pull-ups, barbell biceps curls, alternating hammer curls, barbell push presses, and dumbbell shoulder presses. And for her abs, she likes to do hanging leg raises and ab wheel rollouts.

Her Diet

Carrie Underwood on the red carpet wearing white mini dress
Shutterstock | 487966

To round out the ‘Jesus, Take the Wheel’ singer’s regimen, Overland said she sticks to a healthy diet.

“She is primarily plant-based but includes eggs, from her own chickens, and occasional dairy, though she does omit dairy products on show days,” the trainer revealed. “She strives to eat whole, natural foods. Carrie loves to garden, and her favorites are all the things she grows herself and prepares from scratch.”

