Miley Cyrus Stuns In Fiery Red Dress

Miley Cyrus will return as the NBC host for the annual New Year's Eve party, as announced via her Instagram page two weeks ago. The 29-year-old shared a picture from her South American tour showing her in a bright red dress. Her return isn't surprising since her debut hosting gig on the show was successful.

For weeks, Cyrus entertained her 172 million followers with multiple pictures from the epic night. She had so much fun entertaining the crowd that she suffered a wardrobe malfunction.

Showing Off Her Dancing Skills On Stage

Miley Cyrus on stage
Shutterstock | 304693075

Cyrus wore a draped red dress with a front slit showing her long toned legs in red kitten-heeled sandals. Her braless busts perked against the top while a thin black belt cinched her waist and rested on her hips. She paired the dress with dark-lens sunglasses and a two-toned neck-length messy bob.

She hiked her skirt up while dancing, giving her 172 million followers and live audience more view of her thighs.

Another Miley's New Year's Eve Party

She wrote,

"Celebrating the announcement of #MileysNewYearsEveParty 2023! I’m partnering with Lorne Michaels AGAIN to make this party possible! Thank you for bringing in 2022 with us & starting this year off right! CELEBRATING TOGETHER! 🎉🍾💃"

Although she tapped former SNL comedian Pete Davidson as a co-host last year, there's little information on his possible return or replacement this year. Also, the stellar performers, including her sister Noah Cyrus, iconic Grammy award-winning singer Brandi Carlile, and newcomers Saweetie and Jack Harlow, aren't guaranteed to return.

Working with legends and icons is a regular thing for Cyrus, whose godmother Dolly Parton qualifies as one. That same week, she shed light on Pamela Anderson's return to Broadway as Roxie in Chicago. She attended a show with her mother, Trish, who recently filed for divorce from her Grammy award-winning singer Billie Ray Cyrus.

Cyrus, a Popstar in her own right, wore a leopard print mini dress showing off her legs. The skirt's hemline had a lace embroidery resting on her thighs.

A Vision In Galliano

Cyrus wore a thigh-skimming Galliano mini dress with a lace hemming on the neckline. She paired the figure-hugging dress with a sheer black fishnet pantyhose and pointed-toe slingback stilettos. In her typical Cyrus style, the singer-songwriter stopped to take photos with fans before stepping into her venue.

