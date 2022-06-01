Miley Cyrus Stuns In Fiery Red Dress

Miley Cyrus will return as the NBC host for the annual New Year's Eve party, as announced via her Instagram page two weeks ago. The 29-year-old shared a picture from her South American tour showing her in a bright red dress. Her return isn't surprising since her debut hosting gig on the show was successful.

For weeks, Cyrus entertained her 172 million followers with multiple pictures from the epic night. She had so much fun entertaining the crowd that she suffered a wardrobe malfunction.

