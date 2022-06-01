Jessica Alba's Workout Routine According To Her Trainer

Jessica Alba makes 41 look so fab!
The actress, mogul, wife, and mom is the total package! She’s been going strong in the entertainment industry for three decades. She’s the founder and Chief Creative Officer of a successful business, The Honest Company, which she launched in 2012 and propelled to billion-dollar status. She accomplished all of this while raising a family of three kids. And she’s practically the poster girl for fitness and healthy living.
How does this superwoman maintain her ageless physique? Read on.