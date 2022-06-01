Jessica Alba's Workout Routine According To Her Trainer

Aside from the star herself, no one knows Alba’s fitness routine better than celebrity trainer Ramona Braganza. The two have been working together for more than two decades since the Sin City actress was 17 years old.

Women’s Health talked to Braganza to get the details on her famous client’s regimen, and she revealed that it currently involves shaking off the effects of the pandemic.

“Covid has disrupted many routine exercisers, so Jessica’s goals right now are to get back into a regular workout schedule, maintain weight and muscle tone, and to use exercise as a way to reduce stress,” she said.