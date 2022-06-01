The Toronto Raptors are one of the teams that could be active on the trade market in the 2022 NBA offseason. The Raptors may have suffered a first-round exit in the 2022 NBA Playoffs but instead of undergoing a rebuilding process, they are expected to find ways to build a more competitive roster this summer. In the past months, the Raptors have already been linked to several big names who could become available on the trading block after the 2021-22 NBA season.
NBA Rumors: Proposed Three-Team Trade Sends Myles Turner & Malcolm Brogdon To Raptors For Package Centered On Fred VanVleet
Proposed Three-Team Trade With Pacers & Clippers
In a recent article, James Piercey of NBA Analysis Network created a list of trade ideas that the Raptors could explore using Fred VanVleet as their main trade chip. These include a hypothetical three-team trade that would enable them to acquire Myles Turner and Malcolm Brogdon from the Indiana Pacers. In the proposed trade scenario, the Raptors would get Turner and Brogdon, the Pacers would receive Chris Boucher, Luke Kennard, Marcus Morris Sr., a 2024 first-round pick, and a top-5 protected 2028 first-round pick, and the Los Angeles Clippers would obtain VanVleet.
Raptors Finally Get A Starting Center
The proposed three-team deal would make a lot of sense for the Raptors as it would help them address the major problem in their frontcourt. Turner would give the Raptors a starting-caliber center who is a very reliable scorer under the basket, a great rebounder, a quality rim protector, and a legitimate floor spacer. This season, he averaged 12.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks while shooting 50.9 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from beyond the arc.
The departure of VanVleet won't deeply hurt the Raptors since they would also be receiving Brogdon in the potential deal. Brogdon may have dealt with health issues this season but when he's 100 percent healthy, he is capable of filling the huge hole that VanVleet would be leaving in the Raptors' backcourt.
Clippers Add A Starting PG
Sacrificing Kennard, Morris Sr., and a future first-round pick would definitely be worth it for the Clippers if it means acquiring a player of VanVleet's caliber. The potential arrival of VanVleet would significantly improve the Clippers' backcourt, giving them an All-Star at the starting point guard position. Aside from being an incredible playmaker, he's also a very reliable scorer, a decent perimeter defender, and an elite three-point shooter. This season, VanVleet averaged 20.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.7 assists, and 1.7 steals while shooting 40.3 percent from the field and 37.7 percent from beyond the arc.
Pacers Obtain More Rebuilding Assets
The hypothetical three-team trade would also be worth exploring for the Pacers, especially now that they are still in the initial phase of the rebuilding process. By sending Turner and Brogdon to Toronto, the Pacers would be receiving two future first-round picks that they could use to add more talented prospects to their roster. With the team expected to focus on the development of their young core next season, keeping Boucher, Morris Sr., and Kennard no longer makes any sense for the Pacers. They could try flipping them for young players and future draft assets before the 2023 NBA trade deadline.