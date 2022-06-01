Philadelphia 76ers shooting guard James Harden is expected to be one of the biggest names on the rumor mill in the 2022 NBA offseason. Harden may have expressed his desire to return to the Sixers in the 2022-23 NBA season but with his lackluster performance in the 2022 NBA Playoffs, it remains a big question mark if they are willing to offer him a maximum contract extension this summer. If they fail to reach an agreement regarding a new contract, there's a possibility for Harden to explore other options in the 2022 NBA free agency.
NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Engage In Three-Team Deal To Acquire James Harden From Sixers
The Latest
Ideal Offseason Destination - Los Angeles Lakers
If Harden decides to part ways with Joel Embiid and the Sixers this summer, it will likely be for a team that could give him a realistic chance of winning his first NBA championship title in the 2022-23 NBA season. According to James Piercey of NBA Analysis Network, one of the ideal offseason destinations for Harden is the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers may have missed the playoffs this year but as long as they have the superstar duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, they will remain a legitimate threat to other contenders in the league.
To acquire Harden, Piercey suggested that the Lakers could engage in a three-way blockbuster trade that would enable them to bring "The Beard" to Los Angeles while unloading Russell Westbrook to another team.
Proposed Three-Team Deal
In a previous article, Jason Reed of Fansided's Lake Show Life discussed a hypothetical blockbuster trade idea that would form the Lakers' "Big Three" of Harden, James, and Davis next season. The suggested deal won't only be between the Lakers and the Sixers, but it would also involve the New York Knicks. In the proposed three-team trade, the Lakers would get Harden, the Sixers would receive Julius Randle and Evan Turner, and the Knicks would land Russell Westbrook, a 2027 first-round pick, and the rights to swap first-round pick with Los Angeles in 2028.
James Harden A Worthy Gamble For Lakers
Harden may have gone through plenty of ups and downs this season, but he would still be an intriguing addition to the Lakers. Harden would be an upgrade over Westbrook in the Lakers' backcourt, giving them a third star who can efficiently knock down shots from beyond the arc. Aside from being an elite three-point shooter, Harden is also a prolific scorer, a great playmaker, and a decent defender,
It would still take time for Harden to make himself fit with James and Davis but once they find the perfect chemistry and manage to stay away from any major injury, the Lakers would undoubtedly have a better chance of capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy next year.
Why Sixers & Knicks Would Make The Trade
The proposed trade isn't ideal for the Sixers, but it's still better than letting Harden walk away as a free agent without getting anything in return. In exchange for Harden, the Sixers would be acquiring a former All-Star in Randle and a veteran sharpshooter in Turner. Randle and Turner could join Embiid, Tobias Harris, and Tyrese Maxey in the starting lineup next season.
Meanwhile, the Knicks would no longer think twice before helping the Sixers and the Lakers facilitate the trade. Aside from obtaining future draft assets, the hypothetical blockbuster deal would also help the Knicks clear a huge chunk of their salary cap space in the summer of 2023. While waiting for his contract to expire, the Knicks could use Westbrook as their temporary starting point guard next year.