NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Engage In Three-Team Deal To Acquire James Harden From Sixers

If Harden decides to part ways with Joel Embiid and the Sixers this summer, it will likely be for a team that could give him a realistic chance of winning his first NBA championship title in the 2022-23 NBA season. According to James Piercey of NBA Analysis Network, one of the ideal offseason destinations for Harden is the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers may have missed the playoffs this year but as long as they have the superstar duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, they will remain a legitimate threat to other contenders in the league.

To acquire Harden, Piercey suggested that the Lakers could engage in a three-way blockbuster trade that would enable them to bring "The Beard" to Los Angeles while unloading Russell Westbrook to another team.