Matt Olson is currently one of the more interesting names in all of baseball. Even when he's having a down year at the plate, he still offers one of the best gloves at first base in the league.

When looking at the numbers that he's been able to produce this year, it's nothing that's going to stand out for baseball fans. He hasn't necessarily been his old self and that's been evident by only hitting six home runs. However, Olson has managed to finally get that batting average up to .263 and even belted two home runs in the past 8 games. If he can continue barreling up balls at a high rate, the home runs are going to eventually come for him.

His struggles are strange to start the season considering that he ranks in the 99th percentile in max exit velocity, 87% in average exit velocity, and 84% percentile in hard-hit percentage.