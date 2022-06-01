NBA Rumors: Proposed Heat-Wizards Blockbuster Sends Bradley Beal To Miami For Four Players & Draft Pick

Giving up four young players and a future first-rounder is indeed a no-brainer for the Heat, especially if it means acquiring a player of Beal's caliber. As Swartz noted, adding Beal to the core of Butler, Adebayo, and Kyle Lowry would enable the Heat to create their own superteam in the 2022-23 NBA season. Beal would provide the Heat the much-needed offensive firepower around Butler while giving them another playmaker and a legitimate floor spacer.

This season, the 28-year-old superstar averaged 23.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 6.6 assists while shooting 45.1 percent from the field and 30.0 percent from beyond the arc.