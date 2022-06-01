After failing to achieve their main goal in the 2021-22 NBA season, the Miami Heat are expected to be more aggressive in improving their roster this summer. The Heat may remain a legitimate title contender in the Eastern Conference but based on their recent performance against the Boston Celtics, they obviously need more firepower around Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. Having a plethora of interesting trade assets, the Heat would be in a strong position to engage in a blockbuster should a superstar becomes available on the trade market in the upcoming offseason.
NBA Rumors: Proposed Heat-Wizards Blockbuster Sends Bradley Beal To Miami For Four Players & Draft Pick
The Latest
No-Brainer Trade For Heat
In a recent article, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report created a list of four "no-brainer trades" for the 2023 NBA title contenders. For the Heat, it's the hypothetical blockbuster deal that would enable them to acquire All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards. In the proposed trade scenario, the Heat would be sending a trade package that includes Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Caleb Martin, Gabe Vincent, and the No. 27 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft to the Wizards in exchange for Beal.
Heat Forms Superteam
Giving up four young players and a future first-rounder is indeed a no-brainer for the Heat, especially if it means acquiring a player of Beal's caliber. As Swartz noted, adding Beal to the core of Butler, Adebayo, and Kyle Lowry would enable the Heat to create their own superteam in the 2022-23 NBA season. Beal would provide the Heat the much-needed offensive firepower around Butler while giving them another playmaker and a legitimate floor spacer.
This season, the 28-year-old superstar averaged 23.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 6.6 assists while shooting 45.1 percent from the field and 30.0 percent from beyond the arc.
Bradley Beal Would Welcome A Trade To Heat
Beal is yet to formally make a trade request from the Wizards, but he would definitely love the idea of being sent to the Heat this summer. Beal had admitted in the past that he had huge respect for Butler and Adebayo. Though they can only offer him a four-year, $183.6 million contract in a potential sign-and-trade deal, leaving the Wizards to join forces with Butler, Adebayo, and Lowry in South Beach would give Beal a realistic chance of reaching the NBA Finals and winning his first NBA championship title next season.
Wizards Obtain Rebuilding Assets
The proposed blockbuster deal would be worth exploring for the Wizards, especially if Beal is no longer interested in being the face of the franchise. Instead of taking the risk of losing him as a free agent without getting anything in return, the suggested trade would enable them to trade Beal for assets they need to rebuild the team. Herro, Robinson, Martin, and Vincent are all young enough to be part of the Wizards' long-term plans. They could join forces with Rui Hachimura, Kristaps Porzingis, Kyle Kuzma, Deni Avdija, and Corey Kispert and try to make the Wizards a relevant team in the league once again.