Max Muncy has not played anywhere near as well as he has throughout the past few seasons. A year ago, he hit .249 with 36 home runs. In 2018 and 2019, he hit over .250 in both of those seasons and was able to belt 35 home runs in both years. Not only did he leave the yard at an above-average rate, but he also drove in nearly 100 runs in two of those three seasons.

When looking at the type of season that he's had thus far, it's easy to see that something is wrong. He's currently hitting .150 in 41 games and has only belted three home runs.