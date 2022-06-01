Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Share Pregnancy Challenges On 'The Kardashians'

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker would love to have a child of their own after welcoming three and two children, respectively, with their former partners, Scott Disick and Shanna Moakler. However, while the motivation is there, the couple has not yet seen success in their efforts. And, during the latest episode of The Kardashians, via Decider, their ongoing challenges were a hot topic.

After it was noted that Kardashian's last egg extraction didn't go as planned, she mentioned the Panchakarma cleanse, which she and Barker hadn't yet tried.