One of the major highlights of the show was when June shared and demonstrated the red carpet 'pose' advice she got from RuPaul. The Grace and Frankie star explained how uncomfortable she usually feels when posing for pictures.

"I'm always so uncomfortable having my photo taken and I never know what to do with my hands, I never know how to look and what to do with my body. It's just an unnatural experience," June shared.

She continued, "He [RuPaul] told me and I have used it since then, that when you're looking at a camera the only thing you need to say to yourself in your mind are two words and that's 'I know.'

June demonstrated what she meant and had James and Terry do it with her. The episode was motivational, inspirational, and fun, and the audience had a swell time.