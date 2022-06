Summer hasn't arrived yet, but Sofia Vergara appears to be upping the ante with her new Instagram posts. She lights up the gram with her recent share in a mono piece that flatters her hourglass figure. Vergara is no stranger to flaunting her body on social media. The actress will occasionally post throwback photos from her modeling days and other bikini pictures.

Read on to see the photos and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.