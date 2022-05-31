Amanda Rose Saccomanno, popularly known as Mandy Rose, is not just a champion; she also has the body of a champion. The WWE NXT Women's Champion took the internet by storm once again as she shared an awe-inspiring photo of herself on her Instagram account.
Mandy Rose In Bikini Displays 'Body Of A Champ'
Body Of A Champ
The 31-year-old, who is also a TV personality and figure and body competitor, wowed her 3.9 million followers with a stunning mirror photo—the photo which showed the wrestler in a lilac bikini that had her cleavage on full display. The bikini bottom had a high-cut design that accentuated her luscious curves and toned thighs.
Her toned midriff was also on display as she bent her hips slightly at an angle. Her dark hair was parted down the middle and left to flow down her shoulders. She had on minimal makeup and full lashes while her well-manicured hand held the phone. "Body of a champ😝," she captioned the photo that had fans drooling with compliments.
A Stunning Masterpiece
Mandy is not afraid to be the combination of a masterpiece and a work in progress. The NXT champion, who gives fans lifestyle nuggets, declared herself a masterpiece and a work in progress as she shared a snap of herself at the poolside. She had her back to the camera as she sat on the edge of the pool in a black bikini.
The black bikini created a stark contrast with her tan skin and bleach blonde hair, which she had under a black baseball hat. The sunlight gave her tan skin a warm glow. Followers also expressed their love for her caption, which read, "You are allowed to be both a masterpiece and a work in progress🙏👽."
Beauty Sleep
Mandy's beauty sleep may be why she has such a gorgeous body. The C4 Energy partner does not play when it comes to her nighttime skincare and beauty routine. She has a beauty sleep routine that includes toning, lifting, and cleansing.
According to Us Weekly, she does not go to bed with makeup on. Being on TV means that she sometimes has to use dramatic makeup, which she makes a point of duty to take off at the end of the day with a good cleanser that takes off before bed.
Beauty And Skincare
The athlete owns a beauty and skincare line, Amarose, which contains four products – a cleanser, a toner, a serum, and a lifting moisturizer. "I've tested it for six months to a year, this has no toxins, no parabens, no artificial colors or fragrances, non-GMO, it's just a nice gentle cleanser, it does the job.
It's not too light but it's not too rough on your skin either," she said of her products. In addition, she carries her rose toner, serum, and water floss in her bag for when she needs to refresh, like during plane trips or after a workout.