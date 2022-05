The two-time NL Cy Young award winner also updated how he was feeling as he makes progress towards a return.

"I feel completely normal," he said. "So I think that's where it's going to be like, do we push it? Do we not? That'll be the discussion over the next few days, and when we get on the mound, what is the safest way to go about this?

"You know, normally, bone heals stronger. The last report was good, and they said it was completely healed. So now, just making sure it handles the throwing and that nothing pops up."