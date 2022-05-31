MMA News: Jorge Masvidal Tells McGregor He's The Biggest Fight Of His Life

Masvidal has had some interesting things to say about McGregor, including when Conor called him out for steroid use.

“He is false. He knows that I am a man who hits hard and that I come to kill. I do not come to hug in the cage,” Masvidal said. “I am going to give everything inside me to kill him. I have a little size, although now he’s shooting up and putting steroids and all kinds of things (in his body), but he is still a little boy.”

Before this potential fight between the two, Masvidal also had the following to say.

"This pea brain is the biggest fight of your life. So you’re either too scared or too stupid to get this check"