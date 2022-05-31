Jorge Masvidal and Conor McGregor have been going at it now for the past few months, but what Masvail just said to McGregor could be the craziest thing that he said yet. Both seem to hate each other, but the beef is only getting stronger.
MMA News: Jorge Masvidal Tells McGregor He's The Biggest Fight Of His Life
When Is The Fight?
It hasn't been set in stone yet, but a fight between Jorge Masvidal and Conor McGregor was first hinted at McGregor's win over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246. McGregor was talking recklessly about Jorge Masvidal after his win and even happened to call him out.
What Has Caused The Fight?
McGregor has recently said that he is a little boy and also accused him of using steroids in the past. The issue also came when Conor McGregor took to Twitter and said some strange words to Masvidal.
What Did Masvidal Say?
Masvidal has had some interesting things to say about McGregor, including when Conor called him out for steroid use.
“He is false. He knows that I am a man who hits hard and that I come to kill. I do not come to hug in the cage,” Masvidal said. “I am going to give everything inside me to kill him. I have a little size, although now he’s shooting up and putting steroids and all kinds of things (in his body), but he is still a little boy.”
Before this potential fight between the two, Masvidal also had the following to say.
"This pea brain is the biggest fight of your life. So you’re either too scared or too stupid to get this check"
Who Would Win This Fight?
In order for this fight to happen, McGregor would have to follow through on a move to the welterweight. This would mean that he would have to be at a certain weight to participate in this fight, which is certainly a possibility.
This fight would make sense from both sides. Even with it being a tough fight for Masvidal just because Conor McGregor is one of the best of all time to ever do it and usually comes through when he has beef with his opponents, this would be one of the highest-selling fights in UFC history.
Both of them would profit immensely and that's exactly what both of them are looking for. Considering that both of them are at the later stages of their career, getting as much money as they possibly can is always going to be one of the top things on their mind.