Buster Olney Reveals Six Teams That Have A Chance To Win 100 Games

Buster Olney
Current ESPN analyst Buster Olney, who is one of the top baseball media members in the world, has recently tweeted teams that have the potential to win 100 games this season and teams that have the potential to lose 100 games.

The teams that he mentioned throughout his tweet for winning 100 games are the New York Yankees, Houston Astros, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers, and the San Diego Padres.

The Kansas City Royals, Detroit Tigers, Washington Nationals, and the Cincinnati Reds are all on pace to lose 100 games.

What Did Olney Say?

Buster Olney's tweet talked about teams that have the potential to win 100 games this season. All of these teams are currently on Pace to win 100 games, while the other four are on pace to lose 100.

"The Yankees, Astros, Mets, Brewers, Dodgers and Padres are all on pace to win 100 games. The Royals, Tigers, Nationals and Reds are on pace to lose 100 games."

Which Team Has The Best Chance To Win 100 Games?

New York Yankees
Out of the team that Buster Olney says has a chance to win 100 games in season, the three that seem the most likely are the New York Mets, New York Yankees, and Los Angeles Dodgers.

The toughest one out of those three is going to be the New York Mets because they are dealing with some injuries. However, despite all the injuries that the Mets are currently facing, this team is still 33-7 and 7-3 in their last 10 games.

The Los Angeles Dodgers were predicted to be one of the best teams in baseball throughout the year and they've done exactly that. Los Angeles is currently 33-15 and has also managed to win seven out of their last 10 games.

The New York Yankees, on the other hand, are also going through some tough injuries at the moment, but still sit at 33-15. The Yankees have struggled a bit throughout their past 10 games, only winning five out of those 10.

Milwaukee, Houston, and San Diego all have a chance to win 100 games if they keep up the pace, but it would be likely if these teams do slow down just a bit.

Will Those Teams Lose 100 Games?

Cincinnati Reds
When looking at how bad the Kansas City Royals, Detroit Tigers, Washington Nationals, and Cincinnati Reds have been to start the season, it would be tough to argue with Buster here that these teams aren't going to lose 100 games.

Who Does Buster Like To Win The World Series?

Buster has been on record saying that he likes a few different teams to win the World Series. The one that he did seem to enjoy the most is the New York Mets.

