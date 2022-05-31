Buster Olney Reveals Six Teams That Have A Chance To Win 100 Games

Out of the team that Buster Olney says has a chance to win 100 games in season, the three that seem the most likely are the New York Mets, New York Yankees, and Los Angeles Dodgers.

The toughest one out of those three is going to be the New York Mets because they are dealing with some injuries. However, despite all the injuries that the Mets are currently facing, this team is still 33-7 and 7-3 in their last 10 games.

The Los Angeles Dodgers were predicted to be one of the best teams in baseball throughout the year and they've done exactly that. Los Angeles is currently 33-15 and has also managed to win seven out of their last 10 games.

The New York Yankees, on the other hand, are also going through some tough injuries at the moment, but still sit at 33-15. The Yankees have struggled a bit throughout their past 10 games, only winning five out of those 10.

Milwaukee, Houston, and San Diego all have a chance to win 100 games if they keep up the pace, but it would be likely if these teams do slow down just a bit.