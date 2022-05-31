Buster Olney Reveals Six Teams That Have A Chance To Win 100 Games

Current ESPN analyst Buster Olney, who is one of the top baseball media members in the world, has recently tweeted teams that have the potential to win 100 games this season and teams that have the potential to lose 100 games.
The teams that he mentioned throughout his tweet for winning 100 games are the New York Yankees, Houston Astros, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers, and the San Diego Padres.
The Kansas City Royals, Detroit Tigers, Washington Nationals, and the Cincinnati Reds are all on pace to lose 100 games.