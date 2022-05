The reason why people are expecting that the Seattle Seahawks are going to be interested in acquiring Baker Mayfield is that they have some questions about the quarterback position. The current quarterbacks on the Seattle Seahawks aren't anything special and with them losing Russell Wilson, they need to figure out somebody who can come in and help them win games.

At the moment, the Seahawks have four quarterbacks on their roster and the starting position is likely going to come down to Drew Lock, Geno Smith, and possibly Baker Mayfield if he is added to the team. There have also been some rumors that the Seahawks might decide to have Colin Kaepernick work out for them, but at the moment, that hasn't happened yet.