'Family Is At The Root Of Everything I Do': Blake Lively On Motherhood And Meaningful Collaboration

With her recent success as co-chair of the 2022 Met Gala, Blake Lively has been back in the news and making headlines. The actress and entrepreneur sat down with Forbes magazine recently to discuss how motherhood has shaped her confidence and her attitude toward her work life.
Lively first charmed audiences with her 2005 role in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants and its 2008 sequel. But it was her turn as Serena van der Woodsen in the teen drama Gossip Girl that firmly cemented her status as a household name. She would go on to become a style icon and a business owner, but her most important role would come in 2014 with her the birth of James, her first daughter. Keep scrolling to find out more about Lively's upcoming projects and how mothering shapes her business principles.