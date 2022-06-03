'Family Is At The Root Of Everything I Do': Blake Lively On Motherhood And Meaningful Collaboration

A close-up photo of Blake Lively wearing a cream-colored suit and tie.
Shutterstock | 242987224

Entertainment
Tiara Winter-Schorr

With her recent success as co-chair of the 2022 Met Gala, Blake Lively has been back in the news and making headlines. The actress and entrepreneur sat down with Forbes magazine recently to discuss how motherhood has shaped her confidence and her attitude toward her work life.

Lively first charmed audiences with her 2005 role in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants and its 2008 sequel. But it was her turn as Serena van der Woodsen in the teen drama Gossip Girl that firmly cemented her status as a household name. She would go on to become a style icon and a business owner, but her most important role would come in 2014 with her the birth of James, her first daughter. Keep scrolling to find out more about Lively's upcoming projects and how mothering shapes her business principles.

The Latest

A Look At Larsa Pippen's Dating History

Threats To California Schools Lead To Three Arrests

Moses Ingram Shares Her Experience On 'Obi-Wan Kenobi'

Boston Celtics At Golden State Warriors [June 5] - Picks And Predictions For 2022 NBA Finals

NBA Rumors: Pacers Could Send Myles Turner To Warriors For James Wiseman & Jonathan Kuminga

Actress, Director, And Drink Maven

Blake Lively at the premiere of A Simple Favour. She is wearing a cream-colored three-piece suit.
Shutterstock | 242987224

In 2018, Lively starred in the hit drama A Simple Favor. She and costar Anna Kendrick made an unlikely but popular duo, winning audiences with a combination of humor and style. Due to the movie's critical and financial success, Lionsgate and Amazon Studios recently announced that Lively and Kendrick would be reuniting with director Paul Feig for a sequel.

Lively is also set to make her directorial debut with Seconds, a film adaptation of a graphic novel written by Brian O'Malley. She previously directed a music video for Taylor Swift that netted her two nominations at the Country Music Awards.

Her projects don't end there - she is also the creator and founder of Betty Buzz, a non-alcoholic line of beverages that can be enjoyed alone or used as a mixer with alcohol. The company is small and grassroots, with a tiny publicity budget and a reliance on word-of-mouth advertising.

Read more in the next section about her thoughts on authorship, taking charge, and making her kids proud.

Entertainment

Hailee Steinfeld Flaunts Curves In Bikini

By Ashabi Azeez

Authorship, Time Management, And Taking Charge

Close up photo of Blake Lively wearing a black and tan art deco style gown.
Shutterstock | 2914948

For Lively, the idea of authorship isn't about being "the sole leader or genius". For her, it seems to be about exercising her agency in an industry that often requires women to conform to set standards. As she says, "I’m just way too nosy and involved and curious and active to be happy just saying Put me anywhere and I’ll just stand and say whatever you want and wear whatever clothes you want." Without authorship or collaboration, she notes, she feels unfulfilled and creatively stifled.

The birth of her three daughters also meant that her time became even more precious, both with them and away from them at work. She became more focused on her projects having serious input from her and put more emphasis on meaningful collaboration. As Forbes notes, she is well-known for selecting female characters that are strong, complex, and well-crafted. Her acting choices and business endeavors - even her fashion, as she says - are aimed at making her daughters proud of her work life.

The importance of agency, creativity, and motherhood has given Lively a newfound sense of purpose and confidence. She discusses this in the next section, so scroll down for more.

Christina Aguilera In Swimsuit Captures Vintage Vibe

Alexandra Daddario In Bikini Sunbathes By A Lake

Coming Into Her Own

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds pose with two of their three daughters. One is a toddler and one is an infant.
Shutterstock | 564025

Lively talked openly about still having insecurities that stay with her, but also discussed how motherhood has made her feel comfortable in her own skin. She is, as she puts it, more at ease than she's ever been with her body and feels incredibly settled.

Her burgeoning confidence has helped her grab the reins in her professional life, allowing her to collaborate on projects like Betty Buzz. The mixer features all-natural ingredients and is something Lively says she would feel comfortable with her kids drinking too. Family, she notes, is at the root of everything she does. Her daughters were at the forefront of her mind when she launched Betty Buzz, and they are at the forefront of all of her endeavors.

Celebrity Homemaker And Advocate

Blake Lively kneels on the ground with her toddler daughter. Ryna Reynolds kneels beside her, holding another of their daughters.
Shutterstock | 842245

Lively's lesser-known talents include interior decorating and cooking. She appeared in Elle Decor and on the Martha Stewart Show. Her exploits in the entertainment industry have extended to the realm of celebrity homemaker, where she has been steadily climbing in popularity.

Her advocacy has attracted attention over the years, as she has been active in fundraising for women's health and education. She is also an active member of the Democratic Party and threw her weight behind Barak Obama and Move On's Youth Vote program.

Wherever Lively turns her focus next, she is sure to approach it with the same talent and precision that has made her famous.

Read Next

Must Read

Sydney Sweeney Straddles Motorcycle In Bikini

Candice Swanepoel In Bikini Introduces Her Swimwear

Brooke Burke Rides Swing In Bikini

Hailee Steinfeld In Bikini Goes Colorful

Emily Ratajkowski In Swimsuit Tugs Down Pants

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.