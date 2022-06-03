'Family Is At The Root Of Everything I Do': Blake Lively On Motherhood And Meaningful Collaboration

For Lively, the idea of authorship isn't about being "the sole leader or genius". For her, it seems to be about exercising her agency in an industry that often requires women to conform to set standards. As she says, "I’m just way too nosy and involved and curious and active to be happy just saying Put me anywhere and I’ll just stand and say whatever you want and wear whatever clothes you want." Without authorship or collaboration, she notes, she feels unfulfilled and creatively stifled.

The birth of her three daughters also meant that her time became even more precious, both with them and away from them at work. She became more focused on her projects having serious input from her and put more emphasis on meaningful collaboration. As Forbes notes, she is well-known for selecting female characters that are strong, complex, and well-crafted. Her acting choices and business endeavors - even her fashion, as she says - are aimed at making her daughters proud of her work life.

The importance of agency, creativity, and motherhood has given Lively a newfound sense of purpose and confidence. She discusses this in the next section, so scroll down for more.