Sydney Sweeney In Bikini Rides Tree Swing

24-year-old actress Sydney Sweeney is having the time of her life after featuring in one of the most-watched TV series of the year Euphoria. Her role as Cassie Howard in the coming-of-age teen series has earned her a cult following of over 13 million people on Instagram.

It also built a renewed interest in her craft, leading fans to watch her older movies and anticipate the upcoming ones. Despite the opportunity to travel across the world modeling for various fashion brands and attending award shows, Sweeney maintains her happy place is within nature.

