Vanessa Hudgens Stuns In Cut-Out Dress

The 33-year-old actress-singer stunned Instagram with snaps rocking a nude floor-length dress with cut-out details. The sleeveless gown looked fabulous and brought out her exceptional figure with its cut-out details displaying her flat tummy. In addition, she wore a black scarf, big gold earrings, sunshades, and a bag, completing her chic look. She gave a sexy pose with her eyes closed and both hands caressing her hair.

Another slide showed her 26-year-old sister, Stella, rocking a crochet brown and cream print dress with cut-out detail at the front. The sisters gave various captivating poses enjoying the beauty of the rose garden.