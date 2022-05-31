Alaina Anderson Rose, got her NBA player husband Derrick Rose out of the house for the SS23 Balenciaga fashion show at the New York Stock Exchange. The 33-year-old New York Knicks player and his fitness model wife, Alaina, 27, have been together since 2016 and got married in 2018. They maintain a low profile but they stepped out of their comfort zone last week. According to the Keep it Cute founder, she dragged her husband out of the house.
Alaina Anderson Rose Bares Abs For Balenciaga With Derrick Rose
The Latest
Dressed Like Money
"Big B Laina," she called herself, dressed like money in a black two-piece mini skirt and cropped top set and printed dollar bill pantaboots paired with a matching dollar bill clutch purse. Alaina let her long blonde hair down in a wave and accessorized her look with silver jewelry pieces from Balenciaga. The necklace had cute charms spelling the brand name, while her earrings were B-shaped.
Mom And Day Go Out
Derrick wore black sports pants, an oversized white t-shirt with the NSA logo on the chest, a red hat, and lemons and black sneakers matching his neon jacket. The NBA player wore dark sunshades and multilayered necklaces while hoisting his camera on his shoulder. Derrick's camera didn't go unnoticed, as many fans in Alaina's comment section teased him about being her photographer. One of her followers jokingly added,
"Girl, you got a man who doesn't like social media & like to stay in the house?!?.. You won!!! 😂"
Celebrating London At 3
Last week, the couple celebrated their son London Marley Rose's third birthday at a Spiderman-themed birthday party. The toddler tastes his cake and hugs his setup as he thanks his mother.
"It's so good, yum yum, it's so delicious, thank you, mom," he yelled in excitement.
His older sister, Layla Malibu, features in the background, though not clearly seen in the video, as she celebrated with London.
Family Day Out
Although Derrick doesn't have a social media page, Alaina shared a happy family video at a basketball game in Madison Square Garden on her son's page. She manages the page alongside her husband, according to the bio. London and Layla cozied up to their father in the slides while the former attempted to throw Wilson basketballs into the net.
Alaina is also featured in the shot, wearing a skintight green Gucci bodysuit paired with black sandal stilettos and a black leather jacket.