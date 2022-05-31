'RHOM' Star Lisa Hochstein Flaunts Bikini Body After Husband Lenny Files For Divorce

Lisa Hochstein smiles
Shutterstock | 487966

Entertainment
Lindsay Cronin

Lisa Hochstein is keeping her head held high following her estranged husband Lenny Hochstein's sudden divorce filing earlier this month. And, in a new series of photos shared online, the Real Housewives of Miami cast member is seen flaunting her thin frame in a blue bikini at the beach.

The Latest

'It's A Very Tough Balance': 'RHOSLC' Star Meredith Marks Discusses Challenges With Castmates

'RHONY' Alum Jill Zarin Shades Cast As 'Worst Dressed'

Taylor Swift Shows Emotional Intelligence Is Her Super Power

Darren Deon Vann: The Story Of The Gary Indiana Serial Killer

NFL News: Kansas City Chiefs First Rounder Has Impressed Coaches

Lisa Hochstein Wore Butterfly Jewelry To The Beach

On May 30, the Daily Mail shared a collection of photos taken of Lisa Hochstein enjoying a sunny day at the beach in Miami, where she was spotted walking in a blue two-piece with a pair of wedges in her hand and several pieces of butterfly jewelry, which may have been in reference to the rebirth she's experiencing at the present time.

As Real Housewives of Miami fans may know, Lisa's husband, plastic surgeon Lenny Hochstein, confirmed plans for divorce earlier this month -- while also going public with his new girlfriend, Austrian model Katharina Mazepa.

Entertainment

Carrie Underwood And Miranda Lambert's Friendship

By Ingrid Vasquez

Lisa And Lenny Hochstein Share Two Children

Lisa Hochstein wears a yellow leopard print top with husband Lenny in black
instagram | Lisa Hochstein

Lisa and Lenny, who had been married since October 2009, share two children, including son Logan, 6, and daughter Elle, 2. And, in his divorce announcement to Page Six, Lenny claimed he attempted to keep their marriage intact for the kids.

“I tried my best to avoid it for the sake of our children, who we love deeply. We have been living separate lives for months and made the decision to divorce last month,” he said. “It was after the decision was made that I started seeing Katharina. This is something that Lisa was well aware of before it happened. Our issues have nothing to do with the filming of the show.”

"This is a very difficult time, and I would ask for some privacy so that we can best take care of our children who mean the world to us,” he added.

5 Times Anna Kendrick Displayed Her Impressive Rapping Skills

Christina Aguilera Acting Roles You Forgot About

Lisa Hochstein Was 'Blindsided' By Lenny's Announcement

Lisa Hochstein in pink hat and colorful top
instagram | Lisa Hochstein

In response to Lenny's announcement, Lisa told Page Six, via her rep, “With two young children involved, as a mom I’m going to focus all of my energy and time on them. I’m blindsided by his behavior and reckless handling of the situation.”

Although Lisa's children were not present at the beach, judging by the photos, Lisa has shared plenty of photos and videos of her kids on social media while also spending time with friends, including Larsa Pippen.

Lisa Hochstein Spent Time With 'RHOM' Co-Star Larsa Pippen After Hitting The Beach

Lenny Hochstein smiles in black with wife Lisa in purple and diamonds
instagram | Lenny Hochstein

On Monday, Lisa re-shared a post made by Larsa Pippen of the two of them dressed up and taking a selfie on her Instagram Story.

Read Next

Must Read

How Hailey Bieber & Selena Gomez Actually Get Along

'Vanderpump Rules' Star Lala Kent Explains Why She Didn't Attend Stassi Schroeder's Wedding

Carrie Underwood And Miranda Lambert's Friendship

NBA Rumors: Hornets Could Offer Miles Bridges, PJ Washington & Three 1st-Rounders To Suns For Deandre Ayton

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.