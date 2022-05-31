Lisa Hochstein is keeping her head held high following her estranged husband Lenny Hochstein's sudden divorce filing earlier this month. And, in a new series of photos shared online, the Real Housewives of Miami cast member is seen flaunting her thin frame in a blue bikini at the beach.
'RHOM' Star Lisa Hochstein Flaunts Bikini Body After Husband Lenny Files For Divorce
Lisa Hochstein Wore Butterfly Jewelry To The Beach
On May 30, the Daily Mail shared a collection of photos taken of Lisa Hochstein enjoying a sunny day at the beach in Miami, where she was spotted walking in a blue two-piece with a pair of wedges in her hand and several pieces of butterfly jewelry, which may have been in reference to the rebirth she's experiencing at the present time.
As Real Housewives of Miami fans may know, Lisa's husband, plastic surgeon Lenny Hochstein, confirmed plans for divorce earlier this month -- while also going public with his new girlfriend, Austrian model Katharina Mazepa.
Lisa And Lenny Hochstein Share Two Children
Lisa and Lenny, who had been married since October 2009, share two children, including son Logan, 6, and daughter Elle, 2. And, in his divorce announcement to Page Six, Lenny claimed he attempted to keep their marriage intact for the kids.
“I tried my best to avoid it for the sake of our children, who we love deeply. We have been living separate lives for months and made the decision to divorce last month,” he said. “It was after the decision was made that I started seeing Katharina. This is something that Lisa was well aware of before it happened. Our issues have nothing to do with the filming of the show.”
"This is a very difficult time, and I would ask for some privacy so that we can best take care of our children who mean the world to us,” he added.
Lisa Hochstein Was 'Blindsided' By Lenny's Announcement
In response to Lenny's announcement, Lisa told Page Six, via her rep, “With two young children involved, as a mom I’m going to focus all of my energy and time on them. I’m blindsided by his behavior and reckless handling of the situation.”
Although Lisa's children were not present at the beach, judging by the photos, Lisa has shared plenty of photos and videos of her kids on social media while also spending time with friends, including Larsa Pippen.
Lisa Hochstein Spent Time With 'RHOM' Co-Star Larsa Pippen After Hitting The Beach
On Monday, Lisa re-shared a post made by Larsa Pippen of the two of them dressed up and taking a selfie on her Instagram Story.