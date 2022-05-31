'RHOM' Star Lisa Hochstein Flaunts Bikini Body After Husband Lenny Files For Divorce

Lisa and Lenny, who had been married since October 2009, share two children, including son Logan, 6, and daughter Elle, 2. And, in his divorce announcement to Page Six, Lenny claimed he attempted to keep their marriage intact for the kids.

“I tried my best to avoid it for the sake of our children, who we love deeply. We have been living separate lives for months and made the decision to divorce last month,” he said. “It was after the decision was made that I started seeing Katharina. This is something that Lisa was well aware of before it happened. Our issues have nothing to do with the filming of the show.”

"This is a very difficult time, and I would ask for some privacy so that we can best take care of our children who mean the world to us,” he added.