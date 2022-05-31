Meredith Marks is opening up about the challenges she's faced with her cast mates on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City after wrapping production on the Bravo reality series' upcoming third season.
'It's A Very Tough Balance': 'RHOSLC' Star Meredith Marks Discusses Challenges With Castmates
The Latest
Meredith Marks Believes 'Communication Is Key'
Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast member Meredith Marks participated in an interview with OK! Magazine days ago. And, while chatting with the outlet, she addressed how she navigates certain relationships.
"For starters, it's a lot easier to authenticate a diamond than a friendship," she began. "Communication is the key to absolutely everything."
Meredith Marks Prefers To Be Direct When It Comes To Communicating
According to Marks, she's learned over the years that when it comes to communicating with others, be it a spouse, a child, or a friend, the best way to have discussions is to be direct with her feelings.
"In any relationship or friendship, I've learned that it's a lot easier to just be upfront and direct," Marks explained. "You have to tell the person where you're at then to try and save them the pain of finding out your true feelings and that you've just been faking it with them the whole time."
Meredith Marks Does Her Best To Know When To Walk Away And When To Speak Up
"It's when you're deceiving someone into thinking that you have their best interest at heart and you don't that it's wrong. I try to see the best in people, but when someone shows you who they are, you have to believe it," she continued.
While Marks frequently "disengaged" on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, she told OK! Magazine that she tries to speak up when necessary.
"It's important to learn to distinguish between just disengaging and going totally numb," she noted. "Sometimes you can pull yourself so far out to avoid feeling the pain that you go numb and you don't feel at all. That is not a good space to be."
Meredith Marks Doesn't Always Get It Right
As she looked back on her second season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Marks said that there were times when she "should have disengaged" but didn't.
"But we're human and we make mistakes. It's a very tough balance between finding how to express yourself and make sure you're getting your points across your clear and when it's appropriate to disengage," she added.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is expected to return to Bravo for its third season sometime later this year.