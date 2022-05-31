'It's A Very Tough Balance': 'RHOSLC' Star Meredith Marks Discusses Challenges With Castmates

Merdith Marks smiles with short hair
instagram | Instagram | Meredith Marks

Entertainment
Lindsay Cronin

Meredith Marks is opening up about the challenges she's faced with her cast mates on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City after wrapping production on the Bravo reality series' upcoming third season.

The Latest

Alaina Anderson Rose Bares Abs For Balenciaga With Derrick Rose

'RHOM' Star Lisa Hochstein Flaunts Bikini Body After Husband Lenny Files For Divorce

'RHONY' Alum Jill Zarin Shades Cast As 'Worst Dressed'

Melissa Gorga Stuns In Mini Sundress

Taylor Swift Shows Emotional Intelligence Is Her Super Power

Meredith Marks Believes 'Communication Is Key'

Meredith Marks in sunglasses and jean jacket
instagram | Instagram | Meredith Marks

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast member Meredith Marks participated in an interview with OK! Magazine days ago. And, while chatting with the outlet, she addressed how she navigates certain relationships.

"For starters, it's a lot easier to authenticate a diamond than a friendship," she began. "Communication is the key to absolutely everything."

Entertainment

Hailee Steinfeld Flaunts Curves In Bikini

By Ashabi Azeez

Meredith Marks Prefers To Be Direct When It Comes To Communicating

Seth and Meredith Marks in winter jackets
instagram | Instagram | Meredith Marks

According to Marks, she's learned over the years that when it comes to communicating with others, be it a spouse, a child, or a friend, the best way to have discussions is to be direct with her feelings.

"In any relationship or friendship, I've learned that it's a lot easier to just be upfront and direct," Marks explained. "You have to tell the person where you're at then to try and save them the pain of finding out your true feelings and that you've just been faking it with them the whole time."

Christina Aguilera In Swimsuit Captures Vintage Vibe

Jessie James Decker Offer Rear View In Bikini

Meredith Marks Does Her Best To Know When To Walk Away And When To Speak Up

Heather Gay gives peace sign with Meredith Marks
instagram | Instagram | Meredith Marks

"It's when you're deceiving someone into thinking that you have their best interest at heart and you don't that it's wrong. I try to see the best in people, but when someone shows you who they are, you have to believe it," she continued.

While Marks frequently "disengaged" on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, she told OK! Magazine that she tries to speak up when necessary.

"It's important to learn to distinguish between just disengaging and going totally numb," she noted. "Sometimes you can pull yourself so far out to avoid feeling the pain that you go numb and you don't feel at all. That is not a good space to be."

Meredith Marks Doesn't Always Get It Right

Seth and Meredith Marks smile
instagram | Instagram | Meredith Marks

As she looked back on her second season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Marks said that there were times when she "should have disengaged" but didn't.

"But we're human and we make mistakes. It's a very tough balance between finding how to express yourself and make sure you're getting your points across your clear and when it's appropriate to disengage," she added.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is expected to return to Bravo for its third season sometime later this year.

Read Next

Must Read

Nicole Scherzinger In Bikini 'Achieves Balance'

Christina Aguilera All Chaps While Recreating 'Dirrty' Look

Elizabeth Hurley Stuns In Cleavage-Baring Dress

Vanessa Hudgens In Bikini Is 'Dreamy'

Selena Gomez Stuns In Low-Cut Dress

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.