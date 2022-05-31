Amber Heard's Yucca Valley Home Allows Her To Go Off The Grid After Gruelling Court Battle

Amber Heard
Shutterstock | 673594

Entertainment
Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

During the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, the Aquaman actress revealed to the public that she currently resides in Yucca Valley, California. Amber, who has a large portfolio of opulent residences around the world, currently primarily dwells in Yucca Valley, California's Mojave Desert, 120 miles east of Los Angeles.

The Yucca Valley digs piqued much interest, leading to further information about them. While Amber's name does not appear on any property, further investigation revealed several indications that pointed to one specific house currently owned by a secretive trust with strong ties to the actress. 

One might certainly argue that the desert environment of Yucca Valley, in all of its uncontrolled natural splendor, has a distinct charm. However, the desolate atmosphere feels more of The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly than Aquaman.

Keep scrolling to see what the mansion looks like. 

The Latest

NFL Rumors: Panthers Aren't That Interested In Jimmy Garoppolo

Boston Celtics At Golden State Warriors [June 2] - Picks And Predictions For The 2022 NBA Finals

'The Monster Of The Andes' Could Still Be Roaming The Streets Today

MLB News: Mets' Jacob DeGrom Provides Update On Shoulder Injury

MMA News: Jorge Masvidal Tells McGregor He's The Biggest Fight Of His Life

A Valuable Purchase

Amber Rose's Yucca Valley Property
Redfin.com | Redfin.com

In early 2019, the trust quietly paid $570,000 for the six-acre estate. This was around a year before the coronavirus outbreak made home prices really expensive, so there is a high chance the property is now worth much more than the 2019 figure.

Yucca Valley is a community of 20,000 inhabitants located in San Bernardino County, California. Joshua Tree National Park is the closest big attraction, some 10 miles due east, while the community is also 27 miles north of Palm Springs and 55 miles east of San Bernardino.

Entertainment

Carrie Underwood And Miranda Lambert's Friendship

By Ingrid Vasquez

A Peaceful Abode

Interior of Amber Heard's Yucca Valley property
Redfin.com | Redfin.com

According to an unknown source, Amber and her daughter, Oonagh, relocated to California's Mojave Desert. Following the 36-year-old actress's sensationalized legal struggle with Johnny, she clearly requires a rejuvenation in the Yucca Valley rather than in opulent residences in Los Angeles.

The unique home, which was built in 2015, has a three-car garage attached to it and roughly 2,500 square feet of living area. The property is naturally landscaped, which means it is mainly maintenance-free for the actress' peace of mind. In addition, it doesn't have thirsty non-native vegetation or bothersome irrigation systems. The property is wired for a centrally controlled sprinkler system should Amber desire to install one.

Christina Aguilera Acting Roles You Forgot About

5 Times Anna Kendrick Displayed Her Impressive Rapping Skills

Inside The Living Space

Dining table and chairs
Redfin.com | Redfin.com

Concrete floors, recessed LED lighting, and high ceilings are present in the main living space. In addition, there are three large comfortable sofas available to accommodate a number of guests. There is also a fireplace and a chilled bar area with a wine refrigerator.

Temperatures in Yucca Valley can reach dangerously high levels, especially during the summer, but a covered loggia keeps the sun's harmful rays away. A whole-house stereo system and vistas of the neighboring hills and desert valleys are also part of the home's amenities.

Perhaps most significantly, the property also contains a 110-foot wooden bridge that the previous owner custom-engineered. The bridge connects a stairwell built into the rocky hill behind the home with a shallow wash. A hillside gazebo beyond the steps offers panoramic views of the area that reach for kilometers.

Fully Furnished Kitchen 

Fully furnished kitchen
Redfin.com | Redfin.com

Granite countertops, knotty cabinetry, and high-end Wolf and Miele equipment are included in the eat-in kitchen. Although not so large, it contains all the necessary appliances and equipment needed for a standard and modern kitchen. Amber may entertain family and friends in the dining room, which can comfortably accommodate a large table and eight people at dinner.

Bedroom And Bathroom Amenities

Inside one of the bedrooms in Amber Heard's Yucca Valley property
Redfin.com | Redfin.com

The house has three bedrooms, with the primary suite having direct access to the back terrace. In the spa-style primary bath, a built-in soaking tub takes center stage, along with dual vanities and a highly bespoke stone shower. The space holding the spa-style primary bath also has two large mirrors and cabinets sitting opposite each other. 

Following the court battle, it appears that Amber was not the only one looking for a way to unwind. Johnny was also photographed with musician Jeff Beck during a concert in the United Kingdom. Following the grueling days at the Fairfax court in Virginia, fans of the Pirates of the Caribbean star were stunned to see him perform. While everyone awaits the court's judgment, it is good to see the former couple doing their best to relax. 

Read Next

Must Read

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

How Hailey Bieber & Selena Gomez Actually Get Along

'Vanderpump Rules' Star Lala Kent Explains Why She Didn't Attend Stassi Schroeder's Wedding

NBA Rumors: Hornets Could Offer Miles Bridges, PJ Washington & Three 1st-Rounders To Suns For Deandre Ayton

'Get Ready To Journey With Me Across Mexico': Eva Longoria Teases New Docuseries

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.