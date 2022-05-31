Amber Heard's Yucca Valley Home Allows Her To Go Off The Grid After Gruelling Court Battle

During the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, the Aquaman actress revealed to the public that she currently resides in Yucca Valley, California. Amber, who has a large portfolio of opulent residences around the world, currently primarily dwells in Yucca Valley, California's Mojave Desert, 120 miles east of Los Angeles.

The Yucca Valley digs piqued much interest, leading to further information about them. While Amber's name does not appear on any property, further investigation revealed several indications that pointed to one specific house currently owned by a secretive trust with strong ties to the actress.

One might certainly argue that the desert environment of Yucca Valley, in all of its uncontrolled natural splendor, has a distinct charm. However, the desolate atmosphere feels more of The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly than Aquaman.

