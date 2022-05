Melissa Gorga is in the summer spirit as she switched up her wardrobe to accommodate the warming weather. The 43-year-old attended her sister's baby shower in a mini sundress from her clothing store Envy by MG.

Her 16-year-old daughter Antonia accompanied her, but she felt a bit lonely because her late father couldn't witness the newest addition to their family.

Going out with Antonia is one of her favorite things to do, as noted in one of her posts to 2.6 million followers on Instagram.