Margot Robbie's Ab And Glute Exercises For 'I, Tonya' And 'Suicide Squad'

Closeup of Margot Robbie with long center-parted hairstyle
Shutterstock | 842245

Health & Lifestyle
Fatima Araos

Margot Robbie may be an actress but she works out like an athlete. After all, she’s had to keep up with some extremely strenuous film roles, including that of Olympic figure skater Tonya Harding in I, Tonya, and supervillain Harley Quinn from the Suicide Squad franchise, who’s got mad skills in gymnastics and hand-to-hand combat.

To get in shape for both characters, the 31-year-old Australian star went through intense fitness training and stuck to an extremely healthy diet. Keep scrolling to find out how she achieved her athletic physique for her roles.

The Latest

NFL News: Patriots Teammates Praise Mac Jones' Leadership And Offseason Improvements

Mikhail Popkov, 'The Werewolf' Of Russia, Confessed To 83 Brutal Murders

Kelly Ripa Attends Gaynor Gala With Husband And Son

Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Share Pregnancy Challenges On 'The Kardashians'

'Bonus Mom': 'RHOC' Star Gina Kirschenheiter Applauds Ex-Husband's Girlfriend

Preparing For 'I, Tonya'

Margot Robbie posing in black lace outfit
Shutterstock | 1092671

The first thing Robbie had to do for her role in I, Tonya was, of course, learn how to ice-skate. According to Body + Soul, she did a lot of preparation – “as much as we could possibly do before production started,” she said. “I think I did about three or four months of skating, like five times a week for a couple of hours a day. Even if I had 10 years to practice, I could never do a triple axel.”

Celebrities

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

Hint: It's Not An Overall!

By chisom

Gym Time

Margot Robbie posing in white cutout dress
Shutterstock | 1296406

The actress, who would get a Best Actress nomination from the Oscars for her Harding role, continued, “I spent a lot of time in the gym, trying to build muscle mass for I, Tonya.

And what did her workout routine consist of? “Weights, mostly, and lots of sit-ups,” she replied. “It’s all the stuff you know you’re meant to do, but just can never be bothered to do, although ice-skating itself was a huge part of it.” She did a lot of leg and core exercises as well.

Olympian Tara Lipinski's Workout For A 'Skater Booty'

Nicole Scherzinger Slays In Tight-Fitted PVC Dress While Rocking Long Locks: 'Oh She's Giving You Length'

Preparing For 'Suicide Squad'

Harley Quinn holding baseball bat
Giphy |

For Suicide Squad back in 2016, meanwhile, Robbie worked with trainer Andie Hecker almost every day for three-hour sessions. Their routine included Pilates and ballet.

Hecker told People, “We also mix in non-bulking cardio such as jump rope, rebounder and ballet jumps – which are surprisingly the most challenging form of cardio I’ve ever come across.”

Abs And Booty Workout

Margot Robbie wearing brown dress with plunging neckline
Shutterstock | 842245

Because Robbie’s abs and booty were constantly on display in the movie, they “needed to be impeccable,” Hecker said.

“We did a lot of heavy-weighted, low reps of arabesque pulls hooked up to resistance pulleys, as well as arabesque lifts with heavy ankle weights in order to build and lift the butt,” she added. “We also did a ton of side series outer thigh work, targeting outer glutes with high reps and low weights, to pull those muscles in and create a beautiful line from the waist to the upper thigh.”

Read Next

Must Read

Inside Alexandra Daddario's 'Charming' 600-Square-Foot Starter Home

Christina Aguilera Acting Roles You Forgot About

'RHOM' Star Larsa Pippen Chills With Scott Disick Poolside

Alexandra Daddario Says Lady Gaga Is Her Best On-Screen Kiss

How Hailey Bieber & Selena Gomez Actually Get Along

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.