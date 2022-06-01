Margot Robbie's Ab And Glute Exercises For 'I, Tonya' And 'Suicide Squad'

Margot Robbie may be an actress but she works out like an athlete. After all, she’s had to keep up with some extremely strenuous film roles, including that of Olympic figure skater Tonya Harding in I, Tonya, and supervillain Harley Quinn from the Suicide Squad franchise, who’s got mad skills in gymnastics and hand-to-hand combat.

To get in shape for both characters, the 31-year-old Australian star went through intense fitness training and stuck to an extremely healthy diet. Keep scrolling to find out how she achieved her athletic physique for her roles.