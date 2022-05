The Kansas City Chiefs may have been a bit lucky to find Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis still on the board when the team was on the clock. The 30th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft had been a candidate to go top 15, and maybe even earlier than that.

The 21-year-old is reportedly enjoying life at his first NFL camp and is having a good camp at that. Head coach Andy Reid spoke to ESPN about the Athens, Greece native and his progress so far.