The offseason for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is going to be looked at as a success just because they were able to get Tom Brady back in pewter. However, with the possibility of Rob Gronkowski returning to the Buccaneers, this offseason could get even better for them.
NFL Rumors: Rob Gronkowski Seen In Tampa With Tom Brady
The Latest
Does This Mean Anything?
This could potentially not mean anything just because both of them are best friends. They could be out there in Tampa Bay just hanging out, but it's also reported that where they were is where some of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' skilled players have been to throw with Tom Brady.
At the end of the day, this could mean nothing, but it's a possibility that they were there getting some work in.
What's Holding Gronkowski Back?
There have been a few mixed rumors about why Rob Gronkowski might not return to the NFL and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Some people are saying it's due to some of the injuries that he's sustained throughout his career, while others are saying that it could be because of the money.
At the end of the day, even if Rob Gronkowski does decide to take his time, this isn't necessarily a bad thing for Tampa Bay. If he can come back in football shape, it's only going to allow him to be healthy rather can going through a tedious training camp.
Who Does Tampa Bay Have In The Mean Time?
At the moment, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have six guys on their roster who are listed as a tight end. It would make sense if one or two of these players did get cut before the season started to clear some room for other guys, and maybe even Rob Gronkowski.
Can The Buccaneers Still Win Without Gronkowski?
It would be tough to argue that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers can't win a Super Bowl without Rob Gronkowski. When looking at the type of team that they have around Tom Brady, who is arguably the greatest quarterback of all time, and some of these skilled receivers that they do have, this Buccaneers team is going to be one of the best in football despite not having their star tight end.
This is going to be one of the best NFL seasons that the league has seen in quite some time and it would only be better if Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady are both wearing pewter and connecting for more touchdowns.