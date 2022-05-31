Lauren Dumolo Disappeared Without A Trace

Police have said that Gabriel Pena is not considered a suspect in Lauren Dumolo’s disappearance, but her family isn't convinced, largely because of his delay in reporting her missing. In their eyes, he may have been trying to buy himself more time to cover his tracks.
According to ABC 7, Pena says he didn’t report Lauren Dumolo missing right away because she had left for days in the past without contacting anyone, so it was not completely out of character for her.
In October, police had a glimpse of hope to finally give the family answers when remains were discovered. Later, the police confirmed they weren't that of Dumolo.
“While this is a setback in the quest for closure for Lauren’s family, hope remains that Lauren is out there. We are grateful for the quick response to our plea for dental records at yesterday’s news conference. This new piece of evidence is vital for our ongoing investigation. I spoke with Lauren’s father Paul and he shares in the mix of emotions. While it’s disappointing to not achieve closure, that is balanced with wanting to keep hope alive that Lauren will be found safe," Cape Coral Police Chief Anthony Sizemore said in a statement.
If you know anything about the disappearance of Lauren Dumolo, please contact the Cape Coral Police Department at 239-574-3223 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS, referencing case number 20-011323.