Lauren Dumolo Disappeared Without A Trace

According to the Charley Project, Dumolo’s boyfriend Gabriel Pena left for work at 6 a.m. She typically then walked to a nearby park to meditate before starting her day.

A maintenance worker claims he saw Dumolo walking from the park toward the direction of her apartment around 8:30 a.m., but that has never been confirmed.

Pena arrived home around 10 p.m. and Dumolo was not there. He then called Dumolo’s father to tell him she was missing and told him that he would file a missing persons report immediately.

But Paul Dumolo learned two days later that Pena had never filed a report, raising suspicions.