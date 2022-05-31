Lauren Dumolo Disappeared Without A Trace

Lauren Dumolo in an undated photo.
https://www.facebook.com/lauren.dumolo | Lauren Dumolo

News & Politics
Jessica Powers

June 19, 2020, started out like any other morning for 29-year-old Lauren Dumolo. Her boyfriend kissed her goodbye and headed to work as he always did.

But when he returned home at 10 p.m., Dumolo was no where to be found, and she seemingly vanished.

The Latest

'It's A Very Tough Balance': 'RHOSLC' Star Meredith Marks Discusses Challenges With Castmates

'RHONY' Alum Jill Zarin Shades Cast As 'Worst Dressed'

Melissa Gorga Stuns In Mini Sundress

Taylor Swift Shows Emotional Intelligence Is Her Super Power

Amelia Gray Hamlin Stuns In Minidress While In Pool

Dumolo May Have Went For A Walk The Morning She Disappeared

Lauren Dumolo in an undated photo.
https://www.facebook.com/lauren.dumolo | Lauren Dumolo

According to the Charley Project, Dumolo’s boyfriend Gabriel Pena left for work at 6 a.m. She typically then walked to a nearby park to meditate before starting her day.

A maintenance worker claims he saw Dumolo walking from the park toward the direction of her apartment around 8:30 a.m., but that has never been confirmed.

Pena arrived home around 10 p.m. and Dumolo was not there. He then called Dumolo’s father to tell him she was missing and told him that he would file a missing persons report immediately.

But Paul Dumolo learned two days later that Pena had never filed a report, raising suspicions.

News & Politics

Family Members Of Texas School Shooter Say He Was 'Quiet,' 'Aggressive'

By Jessica Powers

Dumolo Struggled With Mental Health Issues

Lauren Dumolo
https://www.facebook.com/lauren.dumolo | Lauren Dumolo

Police were quick to learn that Dumolo had mental health struggles, and she had been released from an involuntarily hold at a psychiatric facility just a day before she went missing. Even still, Dumolo had a young daughter and her family didn't think she would willingly leave her child.

Dumolo’s family launched an extensive search effort with police and canvased Dumolo’s Cape Coral, Florida neighborhood in search of information.

Police later learned that a park visitor had found Lauren Dumolo’s purse and shoes beneath a tree at the park on the day she went missing.

Kaley Cuoco Is Moving On With A 'Mini Coop' After Split With Husband

Dispatcher Put On Leave For Allegedly Mishandling 911 Call During Mass Shooting

Abortion May Have Triggered Mental Health Episode

Lauren Dumolo
https://www.facebook.com/lauren.dumolo | Lauren Dumolo

Dumolo lived in New York by her father Paul Dumolo, she moved to Cape Coral, Florida, in 2016 to build a relationship with her estranged mother.

She was doing well, but Dumolo’s family told investigators that she had gotten an abortion in May of 2020, which seemed to trigger mental health issues, potentially due to hormonal fluctuation.

Dumolo Was Trying To Regain Custody Of Her Daughter

Lauren Dumolo
https://www.facebook.com/lauren.dumolo | Lauren Dumolo

Dumolo was indeed struggling, but her family said she was determined to get custody of her young daughter.

During her second involuntary hold, Dumolo lost her job due to missing work while she was in the facility. She began applying for new jobs immediately after her release, showing she was dedicated to getting her life together.

Dumolo struggled with substance abuse, but she reportedly had been sober for two years before her disappearance.

The Investigation Continues Into Her Disappearance

Lauren Dumolo
https://www.facebook.com/lauren.dumolo | Lauren Dumolo

Police have said that Gabriel Pena is not considered a suspect in Lauren Dumolo’s disappearance, but her family isn't convinced, largely because of his delay in reporting her missing. In their eyes, he may have been trying to buy himself more time to cover his tracks.

According to ABC 7, Pena says he didn’t report Lauren Dumolo missing right away because she had left for days in the past without contacting anyone, so it was not completely out of character for her.

In October, police had a glimpse of hope to finally give the family answers when remains were discovered. Later, the police confirmed they weren't that of Dumolo.

“While this is a setback in the quest for closure for Lauren’s family, hope remains that Lauren is out there. We are grateful for the quick response to our plea for dental records at yesterday’s news conference. This new piece of evidence is vital for our ongoing investigation. I spoke with Lauren’s father Paul and he shares in the mix of emotions. While it’s disappointing to not achieve closure, that is balanced with wanting to keep hope alive that Lauren will be found safe," Cape Coral Police Chief Anthony Sizemore said in a statement.

If you know anything about the disappearance of Lauren Dumolo, please contact the Cape Coral Police Department at 239-574-3223 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS, referencing case number 20-011323.

Read Next

Must Read

Nicole Scherzinger In Bikini 'Achieves Balance'

Christina Aguilera All Chaps While Recreating 'Dirrty' Look

Elizabeth Hurley Stuns In Cleavage-Baring Dress

Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Ahead Of Formula 1 Games

Selena Gomez Stuns In Low-Cut Dress

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.