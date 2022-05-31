NBA Rumors: Harrison Barnes To Sixers, Jerami Grant To Kings In Suggested Three-Way Deal Involving Pistons

Harrison Barnes taking a free throw
Wikimedia | Frenchieinportland

Sports
JB Baruelo

The acquisition of James Harden before the 2022 NBA trade deadline was supposed to solidify the Philadelphia 76ers' chances of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and winning the NBA championship title in the 2021-22 NBA season. Unfortunately, the newly-created tandem of Harden and Joel Embiid only carried them as far as the second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs where they got eliminated by the Jimmy Butler-led Miami Heat. With their obvious need for roster improvement around their veteran superstar duo, the Sixers are expected to be aggressive on the market this summer.

Potential Trade Target - Harrison Barnes

Harrison Barnes playing for the Warriors
Wikimedia | Bagumba

One of the potential trade targets for the Sixers in the 2022 NBA offseason is veteran small forward Harrison Barnes of the Sacramento Kings. In a recent article, James Piercey of NBA Analysis Network came up with a hypothetical blockbuster trade idea that would enable the Sixers to acquire Barnes from the Kings this summer. The suggested deal won't only be between the Sixers and the Kings, but it would also involve the Detroit Pistons.

In the proposed three-team trade, the Sixers would get Barnes, the Kings would receive Jerami Grant and Shake Milton, and the Pistons would land Tobias Harris and the No. 4 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Sixers Upgrade Wing

Harrison Barnes playing for Team USA
Shutterstock | 1024723

Targeting Barnes would make a lot of sense for the Sixers, especially with Danny Green expected to miss a considerable amount of time due to a knee injury. Barnes would be a massive upgrade over the other wingmen - Matisse Thybulle, Shake Milton, George Niang, and Furkan Korkmaz - on the Sixers' roster. He would give the Sixers a solid two-way forward with plenty of championship experience.

With the years he spent with the likes of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green in Golden State, Barnes isn't expected to have a hard time sharing the court with Harden and Embiid next season.

Jerami Grant Helps Kings End Playoff Drought

Jerami Grant taking a free throw
Wikimedia | Sportzeditz

Trading the No. 4 pick would be a tough decision for the Kings, but it would be worth it if it means acquiring a player of Grant's caliber. Grant is yet to earn his first All-Star recognition, but he's a solid contributor on both ends of the floor. He would give the Kings a very reliable scoring option, a great rebounder, an elite defender, and a decent floor spacer.

This season, the 28-year-old small forward averaged 19.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.0 block while shooting 42.6 percent from the field and 35.8 percent from beyond the arc. Adding Grant to the core of De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, and Davion Mitchell would undeniably give the Kings a better chance of reaching the playoffs next season.

Pistons Get Another Lottery Pick

Tobias Harris warming up before the game
Wikimedia | Blueairforce

The proposed three-team trade would be a no-brainer for the Pistons, especially if they have no intention of giving Grant a massive contract extension this summer. Instead of losing him in the 2023 NBA free agency without getting anything in return, the suggested deal would enable the Pistons to swap his expiring contract for a veteran power forward in Harris and another lottery pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

"For the Pistons, this is an absolute no-brainer," Piercey wrote. "Sure, they’re taking on Harris’ albatross contract. That’s a prudent decision when it comes with the fourth overall pick. Already the owners of the fifth pick, the Pistons would have back-to-back selections. That gives them options. They’d likely be selecting Ivey to pair with Cade Cunningham in the backcourt. Unless, of course, one of the presumptive top three of Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero, or Jabari Smith Jr. slips."

