NBA Rumors: Harrison Barnes To Sixers, Jerami Grant To Kings In Suggested Three-Way Deal Involving Pistons

One of the potential trade targets for the Sixers in the 2022 NBA offseason is veteran small forward Harrison Barnes of the Sacramento Kings. In a recent article, James Piercey of NBA Analysis Network came up with a hypothetical blockbuster trade idea that would enable the Sixers to acquire Barnes from the Kings this summer. The suggested deal won't only be between the Sixers and the Kings, but it would also involve the Detroit Pistons.

In the proposed three-team trade, the Sixers would get Barnes, the Kings would receive Jerami Grant and Shake Milton, and the Pistons would land Tobias Harris and the No. 4 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.