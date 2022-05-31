5th Grader In Florida Arrested For Allegedly Making School Shooting Threats

This incident occurred just days after a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

“This student’s behavior is sickening, especially after the recent tragedy in Uvalde, Texas,” Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said in a statement.

Marceno said they were made aware of the threats on Saturday, and the school threat enforcement team was notified and began analytical research on the threat. Detectives then interviewed the boy and developed probable cause for his arrest.