Taylor Swift Shows Emotional Intelligence Is Her Super Power

Taylor Swift made news headlines last year when she released Fearless (Taylor's Version), a newly recorded version of the mega-popular album that rocketed her to fame. The project is a culmination of a multi-year battle in which she claimed she was "stripped of her life's work" when master recordings of her first six albums were sold to Braun Scooter, an influential music executive, and Taylor's enemy. 

The album's release is more than just a clever marketing strategy. It is a sign of a dramatic shift in the power balance for artists and content creators worldwide. There is also a fantastic lesson in emotional intelligence at the heart of the story.

"This process has been more fulfilling and emotional than I could have imagined and has made me even more determined to re-record all my music," Taylor said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Continue reading to see how the singer displayed a high level of emotional intelligence to overcome her previous disappointment and come out stronger from it. 

Taylor's Worst Case Scenario

Taylor swift in minidress
In 2019, Braun purchased the Big Machine Label Group, the music label that signed Taylor to her first recording deal as a teenager. Subsequently, he acquired ownership of her first six albums' master recordings. The Bad Blood singer swiftly went on the record to call the deal her "worst case scenario," recounting instances of Braun and his client Kanye West bullying her over the years.

A Bold Move 

Taylor Swift performing on stage
Taylor, however, did not throw a tantrum or feel depressed for long. Instead, she quickly devised a strategy to reclaim control of her music by remastering her previous albums, beginning with Fearless. She then made new versions of her fan-favorite songs and persuaded them to download or stream the updated versions rather than the old ones. By opting to record new masters of her older albums, Taylor devalued the original assets and took control of her art

A Change In The Industry 

Taylor swift close up
Taylor's audacious move has the potential to transform the music industry forever. She also sent a message to artists across industries that they do not have to give up control of their work to attain a broad audience. As a result, artists will now have more control over their creations. 

Taylor's Super Power

Taylor Swift celebrates award win
The Love Story crooner has a gift as a superb singer and songwriter. She can express her emotions via her songs and affect others on an emotional level. Her talent, however, goes well beyond that. Taylor has amassed one of the world's largest fan followings by combining her musical genius with the ability to stay genuine and relatable.

With Fearless (Taylor's Version), the songwriter has tapped into all of her emotional intelligence by improving her talents to connect with her own emotions. In addition, she also built up years of trust with her fans, which she also inspired.

