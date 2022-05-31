Taylor Swift Shows Emotional Intelligence Is Her Super Power

Taylor Swift made news headlines last year when she released Fearless (Taylor's Version), a newly recorded version of the mega-popular album that rocketed her to fame. The project is a culmination of a multi-year battle in which she claimed she was "stripped of her life's work" when master recordings of her first six albums were sold to Braun Scooter, an influential music executive, and Taylor's enemy.

The album's release is more than just a clever marketing strategy. It is a sign of a dramatic shift in the power balance for artists and content creators worldwide. There is also a fantastic lesson in emotional intelligence at the heart of the story.

"This process has been more fulfilling and emotional than I could have imagined and has made me even more determined to re-record all my music," Taylor said in a statement posted on Twitter .

Continue reading to see how the singer displayed a high level of emotional intelligence to overcome her previous disappointment and come out stronger from it.