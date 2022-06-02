Machine Gun Kelly Talks Crashing Sandra Bullock’s Party With Pete Davidson

Good Mourning — a stoner comedy as Kelly has described it, maybe a low-budget film but Jimmy pointed out there was a voice-over of Snoop Dog playing a joint, and according to The Last Son actor so far they’ve spent way too much on props. “We spent $50,000 between this lobster and an electric eel,” MGK revealed.

“Cause we were super meticulous. We needed his claws to move. We needed its mouth to move. We gave it abs!” but audiences hated it, so the scene was cut from the script.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs on NBC weeknights 11:35/10:35c. Machine Gun Kelly will kick off his global tour on June 8; venues were sold out in a day Jimmy revealed. As for the fans, Kelly said to expect good showmanship without all the huge LED screens and frills.

