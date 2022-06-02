Machine Gun Kelly had tons to share during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Along with giving viewers a sneak peek of his new film Good Mourning, the 32-year-old Bloody Valentine artist had some cool stories to share about his now fiancé, Megan Fox, and celebrity buddy Pete Davidson.
Machine Gun Kelly Talks Crashing Sandra Bullock’s Party With Pete Davidson
The Time He Crashed Sandra Bullock’s Party With Pete
MGK said he took the SNL star to an Easter party hosted by Sandra Bullock, who he co-starred with in the movie Bird Box, but little did Pete know whose house he was going to. “There was this one Easter, I was like, ‘Pete, let’s go to my friend’s house for Easter.’ He pulled up and he had 40s and he was like, ‘Let’s do this thing,’” he said. “We went and it was Sandra Bullock’s house, and we walked in and it was like Jen Aniston, all these…Pete was like, ‘Why would you do this to me? We look so stupid, we have 40 ounces and we’re at Sandra Bullock’s house!’”
Pete Got Him Back
The Texas native, whose real name is Colson Baker, said Pete would eventually get him back last month, pulling off a similar move when he brought Robert Pattinson to his birthday party as his plus-one.
“It’s my birthday last month and he texted like, ‘Hey, I’m about to come to your party, can I bring a plus-one?’ I was like, ‘Of course.’ He pulls up and his plus-one is Robert Pattinson,” MGK said with a laugh. “I was like, ‘You brought Batman?!’”
'Good Mourning'
Kelly’s new project Good Mourning, which sees him officially adding feature film director and writer to his resume, features fellow musician Mod Sun, Pete, and fiancé Megan Fox. The Rap Devil singer said the film was actually inspired by a message Fox wrote him when the two were getting “serious” about their relationship. He said the long-winded note had something to do about “a raven” that came and sat next to her but didn’t quite make much sense of the text, what was even weirder is that she went to Europe and left her phone.
“I was like, ‘What is that?! You can’t leave me with this!’” he joked. With no real relationship professionals around to get any sensible advice, he showed the message to friends only for them to say, “That’s not good, dude.”
A Low Budget Film With Big Spending
Good Mourning — a stoner comedy as Kelly has described it, maybe a low-budget film but Jimmy pointed out there was a voice-over of Snoop Dog playing a joint, and according to The Last Son actor so far they’ve spent way too much on props. “We spent $50,000 between this lobster and an electric eel,” MGK revealed.
“Cause we were super meticulous. We needed his claws to move. We needed its mouth to move. We gave it abs!” but audiences hated it, so the scene was cut from the script.
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs on NBC weeknights 11:35/10:35c. Machine Gun Kelly will kick off his global tour on June 8; venues were sold out in a day Jimmy revealed. As for the fans, Kelly said to expect good showmanship without all the huge LED screens and frills.
