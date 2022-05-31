Alexandra Daddario In Bikini Sunbathes By A Lake

Alexandra Daddario
After starring as Annabeth Chase in the Percy Jackson film series, Alexandra Daddario went on to become one of Hollywood's fan-favorite actresses. Alexandra is excellent on set, and she looks totally stunning while at work. She is also a beauty goddess away from the screen, and when dazzling admirers on Instagram. The movie star once got fans gushing over a look she shared on social media.

Sunbathing At The Lake

Alexandra Daddario
Alexandra knows how to steal the show. Alexandra always shows up stunningly on the set of a movie, hanging out with friends, or simply enjoying a personal refreshing time. Like many times before, the 36-year-old San Andreas actress took over the timeline with a steamy bikini look she shared on social media.

Alexandra flaunted her flawless skin and perfect physique as she stepped out for a waterside hangout in a two-piece bathing suit with green patterns. The cool color soothed her skin tone, and her dark curls further accentuated the look. She was captioned lying on a beach towel as she soaked up the sun.

Lounging With Her Sister

Alexandra Daddario
Alexandra is Summer Quinn in Baywatch and in real life. The Hollywood star is just as captivating as her character, who always takes over the sea looking radiant in bathing suits. However, beauty runs in the Daddario family as her sister, Catharine Daddario, is just as alluring.

The sisters, who are both actresses, were photographed together during the waterside hangouts, which got fans gushing. While Alexandra wore a two-piece swimwear, Catherine opted for a one-piece cutout bathing suit that was equally figure-flattering. The sisters appeared to be having lots of fun as they were captured with big grins on their faces. The photo of the sisters gave a full view of Alexandra's unblemished skin.

The Secret Of Alexandra's Perfect Skin

Alexandra Daddario
Alexandra's flawless skin is one attractive feature that can not go unnoticed. The Layover actress's skin has remained healthy and radiant for years, and this is partly thanks to her skincare routine, which includes a lot of natural products. Alexandra is obsessed with body oils and moisturizers as long as they contain natural ingredients.

In addition, she washes her face twice every day and makes sure to take her makeup off before going to bed. While everyone loves an effective skincare routine, Alexandra advises that people do things that make them feel good.

However, while the Texas Chainsaw star is consistent with her skincare, there was once a time when drinking and other stress made her forget about self-care. Thankfully she got out of that stage and has since been keeping up with her skincare routine.  

Self-Care

Alexandra Daddario
While Alexandra has a demanding career, she always keeps her mental health in check. Once during an interview shortly after the pandemic lockdown, the movie star revealed that she has lately been into more meditation. She has also been connecting with people who do not serve her.

Alexandra also does a lot of yoga but mainly in the open. And, for someone who had been home for months due to the pandemic, having a partner who helped her throughout the reopening journey made things more simple and more refreshing.

