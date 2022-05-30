The pop singer and burgeoning actress is killing it in a vibrant red dress! Selena Gomez has made her name in Hollywood in a few different realms, but she has endeared herself to a legion of fans that have followed her career from the very beginning. The 29-year-old has built up an impressive resume over the years working in the industry and now she has a large legion of fans that keep up with her latest moves through social media.
Selena Gomez Stuns In Low-Cut Dress
Selena Gomez Knows How To Bring The Flavor!
Currently, Selena has more than 322 million followers on Instagram, where she can always be regularly seen posting videos and photos of what’s happening in her life on stage and off. In one photo, Selena showed her true powers as a fashionista, killing it in a bold red dress that accentuated her toned arms and silhouette. The photo caused a mild viral moment on her site, where it garnered more than 6 million likes from her fans.
Selena Shares Her Name With Another Famous Mexican Singer
Selena Gomez was born in Texas and is Italian on her mother’s side and Mexican on her father’s side. Her parents were a huge fan of Tejano singer Selena, and in a bit of kismet, Gomez was named after the celebrated singer who died in 1995. Selena got the entertainment bug at a very early age, appearing on the popular children’s television show Barney & Friends in 1992. Less than a decade later, she would significantly up her resume by appearing alongside some of the biggest names in the industry today.
Selena Broke Into Acting Very Quickly
By 2002, Selena was starring with fellow pop singer Demi Lovato, then starring in Spy Kids 3: Game Over, Walker, Texas Ranger: Trial by Fire, and on the Disney hit series Wizards of Waverly Place. Gomez also had voice roles in Horton Hears a Who! In 2008, and then starred again with Lovato in Princess Protection Program the following year. With so much television exposure, it only made sense that Selena move into the next stage of her career – singing!
Selena And Her Songs
Her first album debuted at #9 on the Billboard 200 album charts, which she quickly followed up with two more albums, with some tracks appearing on movies she acted in, including Spring Breakers, Hotel Transylvania, and Monte Carlo. In 2015, she released her second solo album entitled Revival, which debuted at #1 on Billboard, and then a third solo album, Rare, in 2020. Her fans should know that there is also more music down the line from Selena!