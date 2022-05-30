According to Zarin, she believes the entire Ultimate Girls Trip cast was "A" personalities. However, while she felt the same about Armstrong, she also saw that her castmate got a bit smothered by the other women.

"I feel that the real 'As,' the power 'As,' smother you and that you’re willing to take the backseat and just let them all have the light. But when you want the light, the light is on you," she explained.

"If you’re gonna be on Housewives, you’ve gotta interrupt. Otherwise, you’re never going to get to speak," Armstrong noted. That’s something I’ve really been working on, is speaking my mind in the moment and not holding back."