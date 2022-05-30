Taylor Armstrong and Jill Zarin recently filmed a special interview for Bravo in which they discussed the upcoming second season of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, which is expected to begin streaming on Peacock next month.
'A Stronger Version Of Myself': Taylor Armstrong Talks 'RHUGT' Season 2
Taylor Armstrong Had A Blast While Filming 'RHUGT' In The Berkshires
While appearing on a recent episode of Housewife to Housewife, Taylor Armstrong, a former cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, spoke to Jill Zarin, formerly of The Real Housewives of New York City, about their upcoming stints on the second season of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, a spinoff of the Bravo franchise that airs on Peacock.
"We had a blast on Ultimate Girls Trip. It was fun. I feel like we all just jumped back into it," Armstrong told Zarin. "I was in the trip for sure, and I am pretty good at not letting the cameras feel like they’re around me, which is probably a mistake from time to time because I end up being the real me."
The 'RHUGT' Season 2 Cast Is Filled With 'A' Personalities
According to Zarin, she believes the entire Ultimate Girls Trip cast was "A" personalities. However, while she felt the same about Armstrong, she also saw that her castmate got a bit smothered by the other women.
"I feel that the real 'As,' the power 'As,' smother you and that you’re willing to take the backseat and just let them all have the light. But when you want the light, the light is on you," she explained.
"If you’re gonna be on Housewives, you’ve gotta interrupt. Otherwise, you’re never going to get to speak," Armstrong noted. That’s something I’ve really been working on, is speaking my mind in the moment and not holding back."
Taylor Armstrong Had 'Pent Up Anger' On The Second Season Of 'RHUGT'
While Armstrong is typically known to be somewhat reserved, she admitted that while filming the second season of RHUGT, she had a lot of pent-up anger.
"I have had so much pent up anger and it was just bound to come out and then throw a cocktail in my hand and here it comes….. [But] we did a lot of really fun things,” she said.
Taylor Armstrong Allowed Herself To Enjoy The Experience Of 'RHUGT' Season 2
"It was nice to go on Ultimate Girls Trip and to be able to be the stronger version of myself and to enjoy myself," Armstrong admitted.
She then said that she and her cast mates will be forever bonded by their experience.
"Our original cast I fee like will always be bonded and I think the girls from the Ultimate Girls Trip will always have a relationship as well. We have that group text," she stated.
Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club begins streaming on Thursday, June 23, on Peacock.