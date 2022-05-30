Elizabeth Hurley Stuns In Cleavage-Baring Dress

The Royals actress Elizabeth Hurley joined Smile Train, the biggest Cleft-Awareness organization, as a global ambassador last week. The 56-year-old announced the new partnership via her Instagram profile, intimating 2.3 million people of the new development. She looked good while delivering her message on a single chair with a branded mug in hand.

Smile Train isn't her first rodeo at charitable advocacy, as she's been a partner of Estee Lauder in fighting to find a cure for Breast Cancer for years.