Elizabeth Hurley Stuns In Cleavage-Baring Dress

The Royals actress Elizabeth Hurley joined Smile Train, the biggest Cleft-Awareness organization, as a global ambassador last week. The 56-year-old announced the new partnership via her Instagram profile, intimating 2.3 million people of the new development. She looked good while delivering her message on a single chair with a branded mug in hand.

Smile Train isn't her first rodeo at charitable advocacy, as she's been a partner of Estee Lauder in fighting to find a cure for Breast Cancer for years.

Joining The 'Smile Train'

Hurley wore a floral cold-shoulder casual dress with a low-cut V-neckline showing a bit of her cleavage for the video. She sat in a marigold field with her wavy brown hair worn down to her chest. She wrote a message in the caption expressing her excitement about starting this new journey and starting her ambassadorial duties by shedding light on Cleft.

"It’s an honour and a privilege to become the Global Ambassador for Smile Train and help change the world one smile at a time."

23 Years In Service

She started by saying,

"Every three minutes, somewhere in the world another baby is born struggling to breathe, speak or eat due to a cleft... Hundreds of thousands of children and adults worldwide do not have access to the lifesaving surgery and other comprehensive cleft care they so desperately need."

Smile Train works towards bridging that gap and providing health care for those in need who can't afford it. In its 23 years of existence, the organization has helped over 1.5 million cleft-affected children.

A Fitting Ambassador

Because she's more of a hands-on person, Hurley added that she'd visit some of these affected people and Smile Train beneficiaries starting from the UK all the way to India in 2023. She'll meet with the local surgeons too, and learn more about the illness and how she and the world can help.

Smile Train's president Susannah Schaefer said how thrilled the team was to have someone like Hurley on board. Her work as a Breast Cancer awareness advocate struck a chord and convinced them she'll do a good job.

Hosting The Hot Pink Party

Last month, she attended the annual Hot Pink Ball hosted by the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and he announced that they raised a record-breaking $8.5 million. She wrote,

"I was honoured to once again host @bcrfcure’s #HotPinkParty and help raise funds for lifesaving breast cancer research. As Global Ambassador of @esteelaudercompanies Breast Cancer Campaign, I’m committed to helping create a breast cancer-free world for all, and scientific research is key to ending this disease...".

