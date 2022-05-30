NBA Rumors: Hornets Could Trade Kelly Oubre Jr. & 2022 Second-Round Pick For Kings' Richaun Holmes

Richaun Holmes taking a free throw
Wikimedia | Frenchieinportland

Sports
JB Baruelo

Since being selected as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball continues to impress in the NBA. In just his second year of playing in the league, Ball has already established himself as the face of the Hornets' franchise. However, despite his explosive performance almost every night, the Hornets were still unable to end their playoff drought in the 2021-22 NBA season.

To have a realistic chance of reaching the playoffs and making a huge noise in the Eastern Conference next season, the Hornets should make major roster upgrades around Ball in the upcoming offseason.

The Latest

'Vanderpump Rules' Star Lala Kent Explains Why She Didn't Attend Stassi Schroeder's Wedding

Brie Larson's Workout Routine For Superhero-Level Abs

Vanessa Hudgens' Workout Routine For Killer Abs

NFL News: 49ers Players Rave About Trey Lance

NBA Rumors: Hornets Could Offer Miles Bridges, PJ Washington & Three 1st-Rounders To Suns For Deandre Ayton

Finding A Starting-Caliber Center

Richaun Holmes playing defense
Wikimedia | DeAllenWeten

One of the players that the Hornets could target on the trade market this summer is veteran center Richaun Holmes of the Sacramento Kings. In a recent article, Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report created a list of realistic trades to rescue the top young stars in the league. For Ball and the Hornets, it's the hypothetical deal that would enable them to acquire Holmes from the Kings. In the proposed trade scenario, the Hornets would be sending a trade package that includes Kelly Oubre Jr. and a 2022 second-round pick to the Kings in exchange for Holmes.

Sports

NBA Rumors: Proposed Three-Way Deal Forms Bucks' 'Big 3' Of Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo & Khris Middleton

By JB Baruelo

Fit With LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball watching the replay
Wikimedia | TheNBAMVP

Aside from Holmes, the Hornets are also being linked to other big men who are expected to be available on the trade market this summer, including Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz and Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers. Though most people would agree that Gobert and Turner are better options than him, Hughes believes that Holmes is the ideal center that the Hornets need alongside Ball.

"The Charlotte Hornets desperately need a center, and while the clamoring for pick-and-popper Myles Turner is a lot of fun, the best thing for LaMelo Ball's progress (and his team's offense) is a vertical-spacing threat who can draw in the defense, cram lobs and finish on short rolls. A little rim protection sprinkled on top would be even better. That's Richaun Holmes in a nutshell."

NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal To Sixers For Matisse Thybulle, Tobias Harris, No. 23 Pick & 2023 Second-Rounder In Proposed Trade

NBA Rumors: Pascal Siakam To Pacers, Malcolm Brogdon To Knicks In Suggested Three-Team Deal Involving Raptors

Richaun Holmes Gives Hornets Cheaper Two-Way Center

Richaun Holmes warming up before the game
Wikimedia | Arbor to SJ

Holmes may not be an All-Star, but he could make a huge impact for the Hornets on both ends of the floor. He would give the Hornets an efficient high-frequency roller, a great rebounder, and an elite defender. This season, the 28-year-old big man averaged 10.4 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 66.0 percent from the field.

Those numbers are expected to further improve once he receives more playing time and becomes a permanent starter in Charlotte. Aside from what he can contribute on both ends of the floor, Holmes is also relatively cheaper compared to other starting centers in the league. Per Spotrac, he's only owed $36 million over the next three seasons.

Why Kings Would Make The Trade

Kelly Oubre Jr. holding the ball
Wikimedia | Superbia23

If the trade becomes a reality, it wouldn't only be beneficial for the Hornets, but also for the Kings. Aside from acquiring a future draft pick and helping them solve the logjam in their frontcourt, the proposed trade deal with the Hornets would also give the Hornets the much-needed reinforcement in their wing.

"Kelly Oubre Jr. has his flaws, but he's a hyper-athletic combo forward who can disrupt on defense, stay in front of smaller guards and hit an open three," Hughes wrote.

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood And Miranda Lambert's Friendship

5 Times Anna Kendrick Displayed Her Impressive Rapping Skills

'It's Amazing That We Are Ten Years In': Shaunie O'Neal On 'Basketball Wives' Season 10

Christina Aguilera Acting Roles You Forgot About

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.