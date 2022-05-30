NBA Rumors: Hornets Could Trade Kelly Oubre Jr. & 2022 Second-Round Pick For Kings' Richaun Holmes

Since being selected as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball continues to impress in the NBA. In just his second year of playing in the league, Ball has already established himself as the face of the Hornets' franchise. However, despite his explosive performance almost every night, the Hornets were still unable to end their playoff drought in the 2021-22 NBA season.

To have a realistic chance of reaching the playoffs and making a huge noise in the Eastern Conference next season, the Hornets should make major roster upgrades around Ball in the upcoming offseason.